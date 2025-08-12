GoTo integrates LogMeIn Resolve with SentinelOne for endpoint threat detection

GoTo has announced the integration of its LogMeIn Resolve platform with the SentinelOne Singularity Platform for endpoint detection and response (EDR). The move aims to give Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT departments a unified, AI-powered security environment to monitor, analyse and respond to threats directly within the Resolve console.

With the average global cost of a data breach now estimated at USD 4.9 million, the need for robust and integrated security has never been greater. The new integration allows LogMeIn Resolve users to strengthen their security posture by adding SentinelOne’s EDR capabilities to Resolve’s existing security-first features. These include a zero trust architecture and simplified patch management.

GoTo LogMeIn Resolve offers following capabilities via this integration:

Accelerated threat detection – LogMeIn Resolve identifies known and unknown malicious activity, including ransomware, file-based threats and zero-day vulnerabilities, with detailed threat intelligence available within the Resolve console.

24/7 intelligent monitoring – Enable round-the-clock endpoint activity monitoring, with alerts highlighted in a single view alongside routine endpoint management tasks.

Real-time incident response – Remediate threats instantly from within Resolve to minimise impact and mitigate risks.

Enhanced forensic analysis – Capture detailed event logs, telemetry data and root cause information to support investigations and threat postmortems.

“Security is non-negotiable in today’s IT landscape, and effective incident response relies on tools that deliver both speed and clarity,” said Joseph George, General Manager, IT Solutions Group, GoTo. “Our integration with SentinelOne’s EDR streamlines the response process and provides businesses and MSPs with the unified, actionable insights and automation they need to stay ahead of modern threats, all within the trusted LogMeIn Resolve environment.”

The integration is designed to give IT teams a centralised view of security and operations, reducing complexity and improving incident response times without leaving the Resolve interface.

