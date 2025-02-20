GoTo Introduces New AI Features for LogMeIn Resolve

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT service provider, has introduced three new AI features for LogMeIn Resolve. These features are designed to enhance IT management for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

Advertisment

Features Overview

The new features—Virtual Technician, Command Centre, and Dynamic Insights—bring innovative functionality to streamline workflows, resolve issues faster, and eliminate inefficiencies.

Empowering IT Teams

Advertisment

LogMeIn Resolve’s new capabilities enable IT teams to transition from reactive support to proactive, strategic endpoint management. This shift allows IT teams to manage the increased volume and complexity of demands without needing additional agents.

"As a small team of agents, the Virtual Technician streamlines repetitive tasks within our company by generating step-by-step guides toward a defined goal, and as experienced technicians, we can review its process, ensuring accuracy while allowing it to execute its predefined steps without deviation,” said David Myers, IT Support Manager at Trycare Dental. “It will be a massive improvement to our already amazing end-user support without using IT resources on menial tasks."

GoTo New AI Features for LogMeIn Resolve Automating Workflows

Advertisment

Virtual Technician

The Virtual Technician feature automates repetitive IT tasks, such as software configuration and VPN troubleshooting. Agents can use natural language prompts to generate guided workflows that are easy to review, approve, and execute. The feature learns from prior support operations to turn reactive responses into proactive automations. Teams can generate workflows during remote support sessions or everyday maintenance, transforming manual processes into reusable, standardised automations. This automation saves time, ensures consistency, and reduces human error.

Command Center

Advertisment

The Command Centre offers a smart dashboard to manage information overload for IT teams. It highlights urgent tasks and offers tailored solutions, reducing reliance on manual triage processes. This helps teams address problems before they escalate.

Dynamic Insights

Dynamic Insights provides real-time, actionable data using natural language queries. Agents can quickly identify issues, assess impact, and coordinate resolutions. This feature simplifies problem-solving and enables proactive maintenance of optimised system performance.

Advertisment

Read More:

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Advertisment

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth