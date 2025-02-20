Happiest Minds Technologies Introduces GenAI Research Companion

Happiest Minds Technologies has launched its proprietary GenAI Research Companion, a scalable and reusable solution for deployment across various industries and business functions. The solution has been implemented at multiple client locations, enhancing research workflows.

Implementation at SKAN

One implementation of the GenAI Research Companion is at SKAN, a not-for-profit medical research trust. The solution has reportedly improved research efficiency at SKAN, showcasing its potential for widespread cross-industry applications.

Addressing Research Challenges

SKAN’s researchers faced challenges with traditional methods of analysing research papers and documents, as well as the lack of a centralised collaboration platform. To address these issues, Happiest Minds deployed the GenAI Research Companion.

Features of the GenAI Research Companion

The solution automates tasks such as summarising research papers, managing projects, and facilitating real-time collaboration. Key features include an intuitive chat interface, real-time notifications, and feedback modules. The platform integrates advanced authentication protocols to ensure enterprise-grade security, making it suitable for various sectors.

Sridhar Mantha, CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds, said, “This GenAI Research Companion is a reusable, scalable, and repeatable IP that can drive efficiency across industries. Whether in healthcare, life sciences, legal research, or financial analysis, this solution helps organisations streamline processes, enhance productivity, and empower teams to focus on high-value innovation, ultimately accelerating growth and success.”

Driving Transformation through Technology

“Integrating generative AI into our research ecosystem has been a game-changer,” said Dr. Yogesh Shouche, Director, SKAN. "Happiest Minds' GenAI Research Companion has significantly streamlined our processes at SKAN by automating time-intensive tasks like summarizing research papers and organizing projects. This tailored solution has enhanced efficiency and collaboration, helping us focus more on the critical aspects of our research. It’s a meaningful step toward advancing our scientific initiatives. This partnership exemplifies the synergy between technology and scientific progress.”

Rajiv Shah, Executive Director, Happiest Minds, emphasized, “Our collaboration with SKAN demonstrates the true power of Generative AI in simplifying complex processes and empowering researchers with intelligent, intuitive tools. But its potential extends far beyond medical research, and this reusable solution can transform workflows across industries. We look forward to helping more organisations harness AI-driven efficiency and innovation.”

