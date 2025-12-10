HCL BigFix platform shift targets unified enterprise operations

HCLSoftware has announced a strategic evolution of its HCL BigFix platform to deliver a model it calls Secure Resilient Operations. The approach aims to bring IT and security workflows onto a single platform to reduce risk exposure, simplify management and cut operational costs.

Rising operational complexity

Enterprises are managing growing fragmentation across their technology environments. Organisations often rely on four to fourteen different tools to oversee endpoints. This leads to silos, slows remediation and widens security gaps. Unmanaged devices have become a major entry point for ransomware attacks, while remediation cycles extending beyond 30 days increase overall exposure.

Navin Sabharwal, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager, HCLSoftware, said the time for siloed operations has passed. He noted that the company’s SaaS model, Agentic AI capabilities and platform updates support customers looking to remove complexity and operate securely at scale.

Modernising security for mid-market needs

HCL BigFix has been reworked to support mid-size enterprises that need platforms which are easier to deploy and maintain. HCL BigFix SaaS Remediate reflects a move towards cloud-first adoption. By reducing the need for on-premise infrastructure, organisations can shorten patch cycles and use a subscription-based model for security operations.

Evolving IT towards autonomous operations

The platform now includes HCL BigFix AEX, an Agentic AI capability intended to support autonomous detection and impact-aware decisioning across hybrid environments. The system coordinates workflows between IT and security teams. Early adopters have reported improvements, including up to an 88 per cent increase in first-call resolution and quicker closure of issues.

HCL BigFix - A strengthened platform for hybrid environments

Over the past year, the platform has added features aimed at helping teams see and act across every endpoint with greater speed and consistency. These updates are intended to reduce manual effort and support continuous operations across hybrid environments.

Combined, these enhancements reflect the broader Secure Resilient Operations strategy: lowering cost, reducing risk and simplifying operational management through a unified platform. Organisations using the updated model seek a stronger security posture, reduced manual workloads and consistent operations across mixed environments.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware, said the current year marks a significant acceleration in the platform’s evolution. He noted that BigFix SaaS Remediate, the converged user interface, scalability improvements and Agentic AI capabilities aim to provide the automation required for Secure Resilient Operations.

