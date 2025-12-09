HCLTech partners with Dolphin Semiconductors for low-power silicon design

HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips for a wide range of enterprise workloads. The move reflects growing pressure on technology teams to balance performance with power use as connected systems expand.

HCLTech's partnership with Dolphin targets low-power SoC innovation

Under the agreement, HCLTech will integrate Dolphin’s specialised low-power semiconductor IP into its system-on-chip design workflows. The companies expect this to support scalable SoC development that can handle diverse workloads while reducing overall energy consumption.

HCLTech said the collaboration is aimed at helping enterprises manage the rising complexity of modern computing environments. The partnership also aligns with the increasing focus on sustainable engineering practices across the sector.

Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio, Executive VP Engineering, Dolphin Semiconductor, said the partnership will expand access to the company’s low-power IP. He said the combined effort would extend the reach of its technology across a broader set of applications, ranging from IoT devices to data centre ecosystems.

Hari Sadarahalli, CVP and Head of Engineering & R&D Services, HCLTech, pointed to the surge in AI workloads and growing data volumes as key reasons for deepening silicon-level energy optimisation. He said environmental responsibility remains a priority for clients seeking agility and high performance.

Expanding the reach of semiconductor IP

Dolphin Semiconductor provides semiconductor IP solutions specialising in mixed-signal design. Its portfolio covers industrial, high-performance computing, consumer electronics, IoT and automotive markets. The firm’s IP spans power management, audio, power metering and design safety.

According to the company, these technologies are built to support faster design cycles and speed up time-to-market for customers who need reliable power-efficient components.

A shift towards sustainable silicon

The partnership reflects a wider industry trend. As enterprises move deeper into AI and high-intensity computing, energy-efficient design is becoming an essential layer rather than an optional enhancement. Silicon design choices now influence not only product performance but also the long-term environmental impact of digital infrastructure.

For engineering teams, co-development efforts like this offer a way to meet stricter efficiency standards without sacrificing capability.

Looking ahead

HCLTech and Dolphin Semiconductor expect their joint work to support industries facing fast-growing power demands. With interest in efficient computing rising across IoT, industrial systems and datacentres, the companies see potential for wider adoption of low-power SoCs in the coming years.

