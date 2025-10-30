HCLSoftware and Microsoft partner to boost AI-powered industry transformation

HCLSoftware, a provider of enterprise software solutions, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver transformational AI-powered solutions through HCLSoftware’s unified XDO (Experience, Data, Operations) blueprint, built on Microsoft Azure and Azure AI capabilities.

In today’s complex business landscape, success depends on seamlessly connecting customer experience (X), data insights (D), and operations (O). HCLSoftware’s XDO blueprint brings these critical functions together into a unified engine that enables enterprises to anticipate customer needs, personalise engagement, and drive operational efficiency through AI and data-driven intelligence.

“With the XDO blueprint, we’re retrofitting AI onto legacy systems; we’re creating a unified engine that blends experience, data, and operations to keep enterprises ahead of their competition,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware. “By collaborating with Microsoft, HCLSoftware can showcase its enterprise solutions that power XDO to businesses within Microsoft’s vast footprint.”

This partnership leverages Microsoft Azure Data, Azure AI Foundry, and Azure Security capabilities to deliver scalable, secure, and intelligent enterprise experiences.

“Joint product innovation is a key pillar of HCLSoftware and Microsoft’s relationship, and our modernised solutions will use Microsoft Azure’s capabilities to enhance customer experiences,” said Stephen Boyle, Vice President, Global SI & Advisory at Microsoft. “HCLSoftware is well-positioned to take advantage of Microsoft’s AI momentum to drive growth and transformation for joint customers.”

XDO Blueprint: Powering the Future of Intelligent Enterprises

The XDO framework unites Experience, Data, and Operations into a cohesive, AI-powered model that simplifies enterprise complexity. It helps organisations turn insights into outcomes while enabling seamless digital journeys across departments and platforms.

Key HCLSoftware solutions powering XDO include:

HCL Total Experience – enabling personalised, AI-powered customer engagement

HCL Unica+ – advanced marketing automation and campaign orchestration

HCL Actian – unified data management and analytics platform

HCL BigFix – endpoint management and IT automation

HCL AppScan on Cloud – continuous application security testing

HCL Universal Orchestrator and HCL Workload Automation – workflow optimisation for distributed environments

All these solutions will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and available via the Microsoft Marketplace, providing greater accessibility and scalability for customers worldwide.

Within weeks of establishing the ISV collaboration, HCLSoftware secured three large enterprise deals through Microsoft Marketplace, demonstrating the partnership’s immediate business impact.

Driving Digital Transformation Through AI and Collaboration

By integrating HCLSoftware’s proven enterprise platforms with Microsoft’s AI and cloud ecosystem, the collaboration empowers businesses to move from reactive operations to proactive intelligence, transforming data into actionable insights, optimising performance, and creating meaningful customer value.

Together, HCLSoftware and Microsoft are setting new benchmarks for AI-driven enterprise transformation, helping organisations build agile, resilient, and customer-centric digital ecosystems.

