HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft marks a strategic move to expand its data and analytics capabilities as demand rises for integrated, enterprise-grade business intelligence platforms.

Advertisment

HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, has announced its intent to acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. Jaspersoft is known for its embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform, widely used across regulated industries.

The acquisition is expected to close within six months of signing.

Strengthening the Data and AI portfolio

The deal is positioned to enhance the Data and AI division of HCLSoftware, led by Actian. Over the past five years, Actian has seen steady growth driven by enterprise data management offerings, including metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions.

With the proposed acquisition, Actian aims to extend its portfolio beyond core data management into embedded analytics and reporting. The intent is to deliver an end-to-end data management experience that spans data discovery, governance, analytics and reporting within modern enterprise environments.

Advertisment

The combined capabilities are expected to appeal to a global developer community of data engineers and architects building and extending data platforms across customer-facing and internal applications.

Jaspersoft’s role in enterprise reporting

Jaspersoft provides a business intelligence and reporting platform that enables organisations to create pixel-perfect reports, interactive dashboards and advanced visualisations. The platform is commonly used in environments where accuracy, consistency and regulatory compliance are critical.

Its reporting capabilities have made it a preferred choice for sectors such as government, banking and financial services, where structured reporting and high-volume output remain essential.

Advertisment

Focus on embedded analytics and AI adoption

According to Marc Potter, CEO, Actian and Portfolio General Manager, Data and AI division, HCLSoftware, enterprises adopting generative AI are increasingly seeking analytics solutions that offer consistency, flexibility and ownership of the analytics experience.

He said that integrating Jaspersoft will allow Actian to deliver AI-powered embedded analytics with architectural flexibility, enabling pixel-perfect reporting and interactive dashboards to be integrated directly into customer applications while supporting scalable self-service business intelligence.

Transition under new ownership

Steven Schneider, General Manager, Analytics business unit, Cloud Software Group, said Jaspersoft has built long-standing trust through its embedded analytics capabilities. He added that HCLSoftware is expected to provide strategic continuity for customers as the business transitions under new ownership.

Advertisment

What this acquisition signals

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft reflects a broader industry shift toward tightly integrated analytics that sit closer to enterprise applications rather than standalone BI tools. By combining data management, governance and reporting under one portfolio, HCLSoftware is positioning Actian to address enterprise requirements shaped by AI adoption, regulatory pressure and scale.