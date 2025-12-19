HCLSoftware Total Experience solutions on AWS Marketplace

HCLSoftware has announced the availability of six HCLSoftware Total Experience solutions on AWS Marketplace, expanding how enterprise customers can discover, procure, and deploy industry-focused software offerings.

Advertisment

The move introduces packaged, multi-product solutions that bundle software and services for specific industries and use cases, allowing customers to complete procurement through AWS Marketplace rather than managing multiple vendors or contracts.

Addressing regulated and operationally complex sectors

The solutions are designed to address challenges faced by organisations in healthcare, financial services, utilities, and other regulated industries. Use cases covered include Medicare and medical insurance, fleet management, field service management for utilities, utility customer experience, risk evaluation and mitigation strategy, and superannuation.

By targeting these domains, the offerings focus on modernising customer interactions, improving engagement and retention, streamlining operational processes, and supporting regulatory compliance.

Advertisment

Combining platform software with services

Each solution combines the HCLSoftware Total Experience platform with services-led components such as customised templates, accelerators, deployment support, and training. This integrated approach is intended to help customers move from implementation to operational use more quickly while managing cost and complexity.

The solutions are delivered as packaged software and SaaS offerings through AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to align technology adoption with cloud-based procurement and consumption models.

Simplified procurement through AWS Marketplace

With the introduction of multi-product solutions, customers can complete purchases through a single AWS Marketplace seller, which acts as the primary point of contact. A single approval through the customer’s AWS account covers the full cost of all included products and services.

Advertisment

Customers also retain the option to negotiate custom pricing and terms through private offers for individual components of the solution, maintaining flexibility within a consolidated procurement framework.

Executive perspective

Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware, said, “By offering Total Experience industry solutions in AWS Marketplace, we’re making it easier for customers to transform their customer engagement, streamline operations and meet regulatory requirements. The ability to deliver these capabilities through a single solution helps our customers deliver more value while saving time, cost and risk, all while simplifying procurement and deployment.”