HCLTech and Google Cloud Unveil Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprise

HCLTech has partnered with Google Cloud to launch a suite of Agentic AI solutions designed to revolutionise enterprise operations. These innovative solutions aim to help businesses unlock efficiency and derive enhanced value from their digital and technology landscapes, marking a significant milestone in the realm of AI-driven transformation.

Agentic AI: A Unified Platform for Intelligent Interaction

Leveraging Google Agentspace and the agentic framework, HCLTech has developed a unified platform where intelligent agents—capable of reasoning, acting, and adapting—can seamlessly interact with data and applications. This cutting-edge approach enables enterprises to reduce manual intervention, enhance decision-making, proactively resolve issues, and improve customer experiences.

Piyush Saxena, SVP and Global Head of Google Cloud Ecosystem at HCLTech, emphasized the transformative potential of these solutions: "By collaborating with Google Cloud, HCLTech’s Agentic AI solutions leverage advanced cloud capabilities to help enterprises swiftly adapt to market changes and customer demands, ensuring competitiveness in fast-paced industries. Our approach involves creating industry and workflow-specific AI agents that significantly reduce manual intervention, enhance decision-making, proactively resolve issues, improve customer experience, and boost loyalty."

Driving Digital Transformation Across Industries

Victor Morales, VP of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, highlighted the importance of addressing industry-specific challenges through technology: "Digital transformation requires technology that can address the specific, complex challenges within an industry. Through Google Cloud's leading AI technology, HCLTech will deliver solutions that realise the potential of agentic AI and help customers significantly improve everyday work for their employees."

HCLTech has already released 50 AI agents on Google Marketplace, catering to diverse industries such as manufacturing, network operations, IT, HR, finance, and customer relationship management. Notable solutions include HCLTech Insight for manufacturing defect analysis and HCLTech NetSight for optimizing network operations and enhancing customer experiences.

As businesses worldwide embrace digital transformation and AI, the collaboration between HCLTech and Google Cloud is poised to set new benchmarks in enterprise efficiency and innovation. By combining HCLTech's expertise in AI and cloud solutions with Google Cloud's advanced technologies, this partnership aims to empower enterprises to navigate the evolving data landscape and achieve sustainable growth.

With the launch of Agentic AI solutions, HCLTech and Google Cloud reaffirm their commitment to driving progress and enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive and data-driven world.

