HCLTech Fluid Contact Center with Cisco marks an expanded collaboration between the two companies to modernise enterprise customer engagement. The updated solution integrates AI-powered and cloud-based capabilities to support organisations transitioning to Contact Center as a Service models.

The announcement centres on combining Cisco’s Webex Contact Center platform with HCLTech’s expertise in CCaaS transformation. The objective is to help enterprises adopt AI and GenAI-driven features that improve service responsiveness and operational efficiency.

Combining AI, cloud and CCaaS migration

The solution integrates Cisco’s AI-powered Webex Contact Center with HCLTech’s transformation services. It is positioned as a framework for enterprises seeking to shift from traditional contact centre models toward cloud-native environments.

Key capabilities include:

Multilingual virtual agents

Conversational IVR systems

Agent assist tools

Analytics and performance insights

Proactive monitoring

Industry-specific use cases

The platform is designed for flexibility and integration with existing enterprise systems. It also supports guided migration to CCaaS environments, aiming to simplify technology adoption.

Focus on operational efficiency and service quality

The companies state that the solution provides end-to-end experience assurance. This includes monitoring and analytics designed to maintain service quality across channels.

The emphasis is on moving beyond reactive support models toward proactive and predictive engagement. AI and GenAI capabilities are central to this transition.

Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks and Contact Center Business Unit at HCLTech, said the contact center landscape is shifting from reactive to predictive engagement models. He noted that GenAI and cloud-native architectures are redefining customer experience expectations. He added that the long-standing collaboration with Cisco is focused on reshaping customer journeys.

Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco, said the partnership aims to enable enterprises to deliver more personalised engagement. She stated that combining Cisco’s Webex Contact Center with HCLTech’s AI and GenAI capabilities supports modern contact center innovation.

A long-term strategic partnership

HCLTech and Cisco have worked together for over three decades. Their collaboration spans engineering, IT and customer experience architectures. The partnership supports clients in more than 60 countries.

The enhanced Fluid Contact Center reflects this extended relationship and builds on shared technology investments.

Enterprise implications

For enterprises, the announcement signals three key shifts:

Movement toward cloud-based CCaaS adoption Integration of AI and GenAI into customer engagement workflows Emphasis on analytics-driven service management

The HCLTech Fluid Contact Center with Cisco is positioned as a structured pathway for organisations seeking to modernise contact center operations while maintaining integration with existing systems.

The development reflects broader industry momentum toward AI-led customer engagement frameworks, where automation, analytics and cloud infrastructure operate together to support scale and responsiveness.

