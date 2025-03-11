HID Report Highlights Strategic Shifts in Security and Identity 2025

Organizations are adapting to an increasingly complex threat landscape by shifting toward unified security platforms and emerging technologies, according to the 2025 State of Security and Identity Report from HID.

Advertisment

The report, based on responses from 1,800 partners, end users and security and IT professionals worldwide, highlights a significant transformation in security strategies. Businesses are increasingly adopting mobile credentials and artificial intelligence as key technologies driving innovation in security and identity management.

"The security industry is at a pivotal moment where the integration of modern technology with existing infrastructure is no longer optional—it's imperative," said Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HID. "The fact that 73% of security leaders now prioritize software-driven unified solutions shows we've moved beyond traditional siloed approaches. Organizations are demanding platforms that can scale with their needs while providing actionable intelligence."

Key Insights from HID’s 2025 State of Security and Identity Report

Advertisment

The 2025 State of Security and Identity Report from HID highlights several trends shaping the security landscape, with a focus on mobile credentials, AI, and unified security management.

1. Growth in Mobile Credentials and Biometric Adoption

61% of security leaders identify mobile credential adoption as a key trend, with nearly two-thirds deploying or planning to deploy mobile solutions.

Biometric technologies, including fingerprint, iris, and facial recognition, are gaining traction—35% of respondents currently use them, while 13% plan to implement them, indicating continued growth.

Advertisment

2. Increasing Demand for Unified Security Management

67% of security leaders are transitioning to software-driven security solutions to streamline operations.

73% emphasize the importance of integrating multiple data collection methodologies into a unified system.

3. Preference for Open-Platform Security Solutions

Advertisment

More than half of security professionals consider interoperability to be "extremely" or "very" important for their organization.

Open platforms facilitate seamless integration of diverse security technologies.

4. Convergence of Physical and Digital Security Solutions

Nearly two-thirds of organizations and 73% of integrators and consultants report a shift toward integrated security platforms that combine video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection.

Advertisment

5. Transformation of the Security Channel Through Digital Innovation

77% of channel partners believe they are adapting well to changes driven by AI, cloud solutions, IoT, and advanced analytics.

Growing demand for digital security solutions is reshaping service expectations in the industry.

6. Adoption of AI for Security Operations

Advertisment

AI is increasingly used for access control, identity management, and security monitoring.

Key benefits include improved efficiency (50%) and enhanced real-time data analysis (47%).

7. Sustainability Considerations in Security Investments

75% of security leaders consider sustainability when selecting security solutions.

However, 80% of integrators and consultants prioritize security effectiveness and cost over sustainability.

Advertisment

The findings indicate a continued shift toward AI-driven, mobile-first, and unified security solutions, with open platforms and sustainability playing a growing role in decision-making.

Read More:

IceWarp Recognized Women Tech Leaders on International Women’s Day 2025

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?

International Women’s Day 2025: Advancing Women's Leadership in Tech