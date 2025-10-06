Hikrobot unveils 3D Laser Profile Sensor for Indian manufacturing sector

Hikrobot has launched its 3D Laser Profile Sensor in India, a move expected to give a significant boost to the country’s consumer electronics, lithium battery, and PCB manufacturing industries.

Advertisment

The new sensor leverages laser triangulation technology to deliver micrometre-level precision, enabling non-contact, high-speed, and high-accuracy 3D measurement. Designed for real-time industrial inspection, it can output high-frame-rate point clouds, depth images, and intensity images with exceptional clarity and speed.

Advancing high-precision, non-contact measurement

The 3D Laser Profile Sensor employs 405 nm ultra-uniform fine blue light to capture contour lines of measured objects with remarkable accuracy. A custom large-iris lens ensures superior MTF resolution, while a high dynamic range sensor and Scheimpflug optical design deliver clear imaging even in complex industrial environments.

Equipped with a built-in high-speed computing module, the system reaches processing speeds of up to 19 KHz/s, ensuring seamless operation for demanding production lines. Its high-speed image acquisition module uses diffuse reflection to collect data, reconstructing the 3D contour and spatial information of the object in real time.

Advertisment

The high-speed image acquisition chip supports large pixel size and wide dynamic range, achieving frame rates up to 49K Hz through SOC hardware acceleration.

A combination of centre point extraction and subpixel super-resolution algorithms further enhances measurement accuracy, achieving precision down to 0.05 pixels.

Robust optical performance in complex conditions

To handle varied lighting conditions, the sensor supports multi-exposure fusion, retaining valid grayscale data across different exposures. Its single-frame HDR technology allows accurate reconstruction of scenes with mixed reflectivity, ensuring consistency under high-speed scanning.

Advertisment

Advanced halo feature extraction helps filter stray light, improving accuracy and reliability in centre point detection.

The device also includes built-in post-processing algorithms such as spatial and time-domain filtering — optimising performance without relying on external CPU resources.

Key features of Hikrobot’s 3D Laser Profile Sensor

High-frame-rate point clouds: Real-time delivery of high-density 3D data with micrometre-level accuracy.

Laser triangulation technology: Enables accurate 3D measurement for non-contact applications.

Multiple exposure modes: Enhances robustness under varying lighting conditions.

Multiple-frame integration: Provides complete and stable profile data.

Advanced filter modes: Ensures data stability and precision across industrial environments.

Advertisment

Benefits for manufacturers

The introduction of the Hikrobot 3D Laser Profile Sensor brings several advantages to Indian manufacturers:

High precision: Submicron-level accuracy for industries demanding fine measurement.

Non-contact measurement: Reduces equipment wear and supports quality control without physical interference.

Real-time processing: Enables instant data analysis for faster and more reliable decision-making.

Transforming key industries

The sensor’s design makes it ideal for a range of manufacturing applications, including:

Advertisment

Consumer electronics: Precise inspection of small and complex components.

Lithium battery: Measurement and verification of battery modules for consistency and safety.

Printed circuit boards (PCBs): Accurate 3D inspection and defect detection to maintain quality standards.

A step forward for India’s precision manufacturing

With the launch of the 3D Laser Profile Sensor, Hikrobot is reinforcing its commitment to India’s smart manufacturing ecosystem. By introducing advanced 3D measurement capabilities, the company aims to help local industries enhance productivity, maintain consistency, and adopt globally competitive manufacturing standards.

The new sensor not only addresses the growing demand for non-contact precision inspection but also aligns with India’s push toward Industry 4.0 transformation, where automation and real-time data intelligence define the next phase of industrial growth.

Advertisment

Read More:

Taiwan Expo 2025: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion unveils smart innovations

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC

How Judge India blending Cloud, AI and managed services for a digital future?

eCAPS to Distribute CleanStart products to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Security