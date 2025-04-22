Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi focused on data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management, has announced new capabilities for its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One). The update introduces three service-level agreement (SLA)-driven guarantees addressing performance, cyber resilience, and sustainability.

Advertisment

Enterprise IT teams continue to face increasing complexity in managing infrastructure. Common issues include reliance on manual processes, fragmented data environments, and unpredictable system performance. These challenges often result in inefficiencies and elevated operational costs.

Cyber resilience has also become a critical concern due to the growing frequency of ransomware attacks and data breaches. A report by Oxford Economics, titled The Hidden Cost of Downtime, estimates that downtime caused by cyber incidents costs Global 2000 companies approximately $400 billion annually, accounting for around 9% of their yearly profits.

In parallel with cybersecurity demands, organisations are under pressure to reduce their environmental footprint. This includes optimising power usage, tracking carbon emissions, and managing operational costs more effectively.

Advertisment

The latest VSP One capabilities are designed to support enterprises by simplifying infrastructure operations, enhancing recovery from cyber incidents, and enabling sustainable IT practices. The offerings are particularly relevant for midsize enterprises, existing customers considering upgrades, and partners seeking solutions that are easy to deploy and position.

"IT complexity, cyber threats and sustainability challenges continue to put enterprises under extreme pressure,” said Octavian Tanase, CPO, Hitachi Vantara. “With VSP One’s latest enhancements, we are eliminating those roadblocks by delivering a unified, automation-friendly platform with guaranteed performance, resilience and efficiency built in. This is more than just data storage—it’s a smarter, more sustainable way to manage enterprise data at scale."

Hitachi Vantara Expands VSP One Capabilities with New Automation and Service Guarantees

Advertisment

Hitachi Vantara has announced enhancements to its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One), introducing automation features and new service-level guarantees. The aim is to deliver a cloud-like operational experience, improve manageability, and strengthen enterprise storage resilience.

The latest updates to VSP One introduce three key guarantees:

Performance Guarantee: Ensures predictable, high-performance application delivery across all VSP One Block platforms. Hitachi commits to meeting minimum performance levels through its EverFlex offering, with service credits provided if targets are not achieved.

Cyber Resilience Guarantee: Designed to reduce the impact of cyber incidents, this guarantee includes immutable snapshots and AI-powered ransomware detection using CyberSense. In cases where data recovery is not possible, Hitachi Vantara offers expert incident response and up to 100% credit for the affected storage volume.

Sustainability Guarantee: Supports organisations in optimising power usage and reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 40%. VSP One’s energy-efficient architecture includes a power efficiency SLA to promote cost savings and environmental accountability.





Advertisment

Complementary Storage Guarantees

These new offerings build on Hitachi Vantara’s existing portfolio of service commitments:

100% Data Availability Guarantee: Ensures uninterrupted access to critical business data.

Effective Capacity Guarantee: Delivers a 4:1 data reduction ratio, enhancing storage efficiency by minimising redundancy while maintaining data integrity.

Modern Storage Assurance Guarantee: Provides continuous access to innovation with non-disruptive upgrades, allowing seamless migration to new controllers without repurchasing storage capacity.





Advertisment

Integrated Management for Simplified Operations

Unlike fragmented storage environments that rely on multiple APIs and disparate management tools, VSP One consolidates data management into a unified platform. This integrated ecosystem is designed to simplify storage administration while improving operational reliability and efficiency.

“Ransomware continues to threaten the viability of today’s enterprises,” said Jim McGann, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Index Engines “The addition of VSP One’s Cyber Resilience Guarantee, including Ransomware Detection powered by CyberSense, equips organisations with the intelligence and automation needed to strengthen their cyber resilience. By integrating advanced tools like VSP One and CyberSense, IT teams can streamline recovery workflows, minimise downtime and validate the integrity of critical data with greater confidence to minimise the impact of an attack.”

Advertisment

Read More:

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

Advertisment

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

Hybrid and Multi-cloud adoption is the Future

Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern