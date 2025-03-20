Hitachi Vantara Introduces Hitachi iQ M Series for AI Infrastructure

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi specializing in data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management, has announced the Hitachi iQ M Series, the latest addition to its AI-ready infrastructure portfolio. This solution offers adaptability and scalability at a lower entry cost, integrating accelerated computing platforms with robust networking to meet evolving customer requirements.

Key Features of Hitachi iQ M Series

The Hitachi iQ M Series integrates:

Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) storage

Integrated file system options

Optional NVIDIA AI Enterprise software

This combination provides a scalable and cost-effective AI infrastructure, enabling businesses to allocate resources efficiently and optimize AI workloads.

Addressing AI Growth Challenges

With the rise of generative AI and increasing data processing demands, businesses face growing challenges in training costs and data management. The Hitachi iQ M Series offers:

Choice of NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms, allowing businesses to select the most suitable GPU for specific AI workloads.

Independent scaling of compute and storage, providing flexibility for varying data sizes, types, and workloads.

Cost efficiency, reducing unnecessary expenses by scaling resources as needed rather than overprovisioning.

Integration with NVIDIA AI Data Platform

Hitachi iQ is incorporating the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, which supports enterprise agentic AI by combining:

Hitachi Vantara’s enterprise-grade storage

NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, and AI software

This integration enables AI agents to deliver near real-time business insights, ensuring high-performance AI applications with enhanced reliability.

Advancing AI-Ready Infrastructure

Through its ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA, Hitachi Vantara continues to enhance its AI-ready infrastructure, helping organizations manage and utilize data more effectively. This approach bridges the gap between AI agents and business intelligence, driving data-driven decision-making and innovation.

“We’re on a mission to help customers from all industries harness the power of AI regardless of the market they’re in,” said Jason Hardy, CTO for artificial intelligence at Hitachi Vantara. “With the expansion of computing power from Hitachi iQ M Series and the high performance and reliability standards inherent in the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, we have created a unique opportunity for businesses to innovate, revamp user experiences, streamline operations, and optimize cost. This enables businesses to capitalize on AI without overburdening their teams or their bottom line.”

The M Series, part of the Hitachi iQ portfolio, offers flexible configurations with NVIDIA accelerated computing and a choice between a high-performance file system or a global namespace file system. An optional object storage repository is also available within the portfolio. This enables the M Series to manage diverse data types, sizes, and workloads, making it suitable for dynamic, data-intensive business environments.

“Enterprises generate and store vast amounts of data, much of it unstructured and inaccessible to modern AI-driven applications,” said Bob Pette, VP of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA. “With the AI Data Platform reference design, stored data is accessible in real time on Hitachi iQ, giving applications access to full knowledge of the business and providing invaluable insights that strategically accelerate AI initiatives.”

