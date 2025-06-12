Hitachi Vantara Launches AI Data Hub as a Service for Data Preparation

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi focused on data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management, has introduced the Hitachi EverFlex AI Data Hub as a Service. This new offering is a fully managed infrastructure consumption service designed to address the challenges of AI data preparation. It delivers a modern data lakehouse environment with integrated workbench capabilities to support artificial intelligence, business intelligence (BI), and broader data requirements.

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises are increasingly confronted with fragmented data environments and resource limitations. According to Hitachi Vantara’s State of Data Infrastructure Report, 98% of organisations operate across multiple storage platforms, with 57% using a mix of on-premises, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud environments. These configurations complicate data readiness and increase costs.

The report also highlights that up to 80% of AI and data initiatives fail, with over $100 billion in annual losses attributed to inefficiencies in data preparation, enablement, and operational complexity.

The Hitachi EverFlex AI Data Hub as a Service offers a data lakehouse that provides unified access to data across platforms. It is designed to support AI workloads with scalable infrastructure under a pay-as-you-use model. By integrating governance and data quality features, the service enables organisations to establish a single, trusted view of enterprise data.

This unified data approach is intended to improve the accuracy and timeliness of inputs into AI and BI systems, supporting faster insights and improved operational decisions within a hybrid cloud environment.

“Through this new offering, we’re helping customers integrate, prepare and gain more control over relevant data despite the ensuing boom of unstructured data created by AI,” said Jeb Horton, senior vice president, Global Services at Hitachi Vantara. “Ultimately, this solution empowers organisations to meet their data where it is, accelerating AI innovation and experimentation, delivering real-time insights, and significantly reducing the cost and complexity of managing today’s distributed data landscape.”

Hitachi and Cisco Enhance Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with AI Data Hub Integration

Hitachi Vantara has expanded its AI infrastructure offerings with the integration of Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) into the Hitachi EverFlex AI Data Hub as a Service. Developed in collaboration with Cisco and powered by Zetaris, the solution aims to improve data integrity and governance while streamlining AI and analytics workflows across hybrid environments.

Focus on Real-Time Integration and Governance

Built on VSP One, the AI Data Hub as a Service enables real-time integration of distributed data without duplication. The platform emphasises data quality and compliance at the source, addressing key challenges in data governance and preparation. It also helps reduce cost inefficiencies and technical barriers by accelerating AI and machine learning workflows and unifying data and AI operations.

Key Components and Capabilities

The offering combines technologies from Hitachi and Cisco to support a wide range of enterprise use cases:

Unified Data Management

VSP 360, Hitachi’s data management software, supports block, file, object, and software-defined storage. It automates data services, manages compliance policies, and leverages AIOps for predictive insights. VSP 360 enhances VSP One by centralising control, observability, and lifecycle management across hybrid cloud environments.

Comprehensive AI Infrastructure

Hitachi iQ delivers the compute and storage infrastructure required for AI and analytics workloads. The platform includes GPU servers, high-speed storage, and networking components. It is designed with data security, governance, and flexible deployment in mind, enabling robust support for enterprise AI needs.

AI Data Integration with Lakehouse Architecture

Through integration with Zetaris software, the EverFlex AI Data Hub provides a modern lakehouse framework for AI and analytics. It allows real-time access to varied data sources and supports federated analytics without moving data. The solution strengthens data governance, reduces duplication, and accelerates the deployment of AI and BI tools.

Enabling Scalable AI Operations Across Hybrid Environments

By combining Hitachi’s Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) and infrastructure management tools with Cisco’s GPU compute and networking solutions, the integrated platform supports scalable AI operations across hybrid cloud environments. The unified approach is intended to simplify enterprise AI adoption while maintaining control, compliance, and performance across data ecosystems.

