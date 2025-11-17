Hitachi Vantara signals focus on data governance at Kochi event

Hitachi Vantara has outlined its plans for the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 underway in Kochi this week, placing data governance and digital readiness at the centre of its engagement with enterprise leaders. The company is showcasing its storage and Cloud-focused infrastructure portfolio while also leading discussions around compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023.

Session on DPDP Act readiness

A joint session on the opening day will be delivered by Sanjay Agrawal, Head Presales and CTO, India and SAARC, Hitachi Vantara, and Sumit Malhotra, Partner – Technology Consulting, EY India. Titled From Risk to Readiness for DPDP Act Compliance, the 30-minute discussion aims to offer CIOs and business teams a practical view of moving from risk exposure to operational readiness. The focus stays on building secure and transparent data architectures that can support long-term compliance needs.

On-ground demonstrations at Booth 202

Hitachi Vantara will use its booth to highlight a set of infrastructure offerings positioned for hybrid environments. These include:

High-performance systems designed to support changing enterprise workloads.

The VSP One platform for unified storage and data management.

Solutions built around hybrid Cloud flexibility, Green IT considerations and AI-driven automation.

The company is directing attention to how these systems can help streamline compliance processes, modernise IT operations and strengthen visibility into data flows. Visitors will also be able to understand the role of unified storage and automation in improving governance.

Guidance on enterprise priorities

Teams from Hitachi Vantara will be present at the venue to discuss three broad areas that many organisations are reassessing:

Readiness for DPDP Act requirements.

Optimising hybrid Cloud performance and data lifecycle planning.

Case examples of efficiency gains and resilience improvements across industries.

The company notes that it continues to work with enterprises in India to reinforce data-driven operations and guide modernisation initiatives, especially as the regulatory landscape expands and digital adoption grows.

