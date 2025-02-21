H&MV; Engineering Expands Presence with New Office in Bangalore

H&MV Engineering, a design, engineering, and construction services provider, has announced the opening of its new office in Bangalore. This expansion aligns with the company’s global growth strategy and strengthens its presence in international markets.

Strategic Expansion in India

India’s economic growth and focus on infrastructure development provide a strong foundation for H&MV Engineering’s expansion. The country’s engineering and innovation ecosystem offers opportunities for collaboration and business development in high-voltage design and engineering.

The availability of skilled engineers in electrical and civil disciplines makes India a key location for H&MV Engineering’s global projects. The company aims to leverage this talent pool to enhance its capabilities in power generation, renewable energy, and smart infrastructure.

H&MV Engineering Workforce and Operations

The Bangalore office will begin operations with a team of over 120 professionals, with plans to expand to 300 employees. The company is recruiting lead design engineers, BIM modellers, power system engineers, and other specialists.

H&MV Engineering is focusing on talent development, providing career growth opportunities, and fostering international collaboration within its workforce.

Commenting on the opening of the Bangalore office, H&MV Engineering’s CEO, PJ Flanagan, said, "Our expansion in Bangalore is about more than just growth—it’s about building a future-ready organisation. India’s talent pool is key in H&MV Engineering's strategy in driving efficiencies, enhancing innovation, and supporting our clients in an evolving energy landscape. Venkatesan Kesavan, Managing Director India, has built an experienced team that will foster the development of the next generation of H&MV in India.”

Venkatesan Kesavan, Managing Director India, at H&MV Engineering, added, 'The opening of our Bangalore office is a significant step in our global journey. India is a hub of top-tier engineering talent and innovation, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic ecosystem. Our goal is to bring world-class engineering solutions to our global projects while fostering local expertise and growth.

