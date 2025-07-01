How Savex Talks is changing the game for India’s IT channel

Savex Technology recently launched Savex Talks on 11 June in Secunderabad. The series has already made stops in Chandigarh, Kolkata and Guwahati, and that’s just the beginning. More cities are on the radar, but what’s happening on the ground right now says a lot about where India’s IT channel is headed. Savex Technologies has taken its show on the road to strengthen ties with partners across India

Savex Talks - A business-first approach to roadshows

Each Savex Talks event is built around one simple idea: empower the partner.

Here’s how:

Exposure to new products and integrated solutions across domains.

Real-time demos and one-on-one engagement with OEMs.

City-wise customisation based on partner needs and regional strengths.

Direct handover of leads and on-ground support for implementation.

Instead of a top-down approach, Savex has opted for partnership, working shoulder-to-shoulder with resellers and VARs who are navigating a rapidly digitising India.

From knowledge to action: The cities tell the story

Secunderabad – The launch pad (11 June 2025)

Partners in Secunderabad, which is seen as a maturing IT hub, have turned up in numbers. One partner shared, “This is a great event where we had the opportunity to learn about new products and technologies that can enhance our offerings.”

Another added, “The attendees come from diverse segments, and the OEMs present here were impressive. The presentations added real value to our understanding.”

Chandigarh – A hub of questions and strategy (13 June 2025)



If Secunderabad brought the momentum, Chandigarh sharpened the focus. Partners here came with pointed questions about product deployment, scaling solutions, and market readiness. A keynote session hit the right note, inspiring a fresh round of discussion and peer learning.

“We attended the Savex Talks event, and it was truly insightful,” said one partner. “The products showcased were highly innovative, and we gained critical knowledge about them.”

Kolkata – Ideas in motion

Kolkata brought scale and optimism. The city’s partner ecosystem showed clear interest in how solutions like AMD and Check Point can be taken to mid-market clients. The focus wasn’t just on tech; it was on go-to-market execution.

“We now feel confident about selling more brands,” one partner said. “We're better prepared to expand our offerings.”

Another observed, “This is an excellent platform where we had the opportunity to meet dynamic partners and gain market insights.”

Guwahati – Building new ground

Northeast India doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. Savex’s Guwahati event is helping change that. The turnout, the quality of dialogue, and the interest in adopting new tech suggest that this region is ready for bigger moves.

“This event was truly insightful, with groundbreaking products showcased,” said one partner. “The presentations were highly informative and will help us scale our business.”

Another added, “This event will definitely boost the channel business in the North-East.”

Why this matters now

The push towards digital convergence, data sovereignty, and hybrid work has completely shifted customer expectations.

For channel partners, this means:

The product is not enough. Solutions matter.

Vendor relationships need depth, not just price lists.

Knowledge transfer has to be ongoing, not once a year at a trade show.

Savex is leaning into this. By delivering a curated, city-specific partner experience from demos to direct engagement, it’s reportedly helping resellers navigate these transitions in real time.

As Mahendra Wahile, Director, Savex Technologies, put it:

“Through initiatives like Savex Talks, we’re not only showcasing future trends, we’re enabling our partners to adopt and act on them. The future of India’s IT ecosystem is incredibly promising, and Savex is committed to ensuring no partner is left behind.”

What’s next: A national tour, a deeper purpose

Phase 3 isn’t done. In fact, the road ahead is just warming up.

Upcoming cities include Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Lucknow.

Each location is expected to follow the same core structure but localised in tone, technology needs, and market dynamics.

This consistency in approach, combined with flexibility in delivery, could well be the formula that finally bridges the product-partner gap across India.

Final take: Not just a roadshow — a readiness mission



Savex Talks is shaping up a branded event series. It’s a reminder that the Indian IT channel doesn’t need more inspiration; it needs infrastructure. A map of what’s next.

