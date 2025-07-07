HP debuts AI-enabled OmniBook laptops for budget users

HP has introduced its most affordable AI-enabled laptop series in India with the launch of the HP OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3. Designed for budget-conscious users, the new range delivers robust AI capabilities powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor in the OmniBook 5 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series in the OmniBook 3. Both models feature dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of 45–50 TOPS, ensuring smooth multitasking and intelligent system performance.

Targeted at students, professionals, and everyday users, the OmniBook series includes next-gen tools such as HP AI Companion for personalised performance tuning, Windows Studio Effects for enhanced video calls (including auto-framing and noise reduction), and a dedicated Copilot+ key for quick access to Microsoft’s AI assistant. The 14-inch OmniBook 5 boasts a 2K OLED display, industry-leading 34-hour battery life, and upgraded audio with HP Audio Boost 2.0. Meanwhile, the OmniBook 3 models (available in 14- and 15.6-inch variants) come with FHD displays, up to 85% screen-to-body ratios, and a comprehensive range of ports for connectivity.

Reinforcing HP’s commitment to sustainability, the new laptops incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics and ocean-bound materials in components like speaker enclosures and keycaps. All models are EPEAT Gold registered and ENERGY STAR certified.

The OmniBook 3 series is priced from Rs. 9,999, while the 14-inch OmniBook 5 starts at Rs. 75,999. Both are available through HP Online Stores and leading retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital, with 8-month no-cost EMI options available.

With this launch, HP combines affordability, innovation, and eco-conscious design, making AI-powered computing accessible to a wider audience across India.

