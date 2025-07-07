ASUS Foundation launches computer labs in Ladakh to bridge digital divide

Advertisment

In a significant move to promote digital literacy in underserved regions, the ASUS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ASUS India, has inaugurated fully equipped computer labs at Jamyang School and Rigjung School in Ladakh. The initiative, marked by a ceremonial launch on 4 June 2025, included donations of All-in-One (AIO) systems and ASUS consumer notebooks, alongside interactive sessions introducing students to computing and AI tools.

ASUS volunteers led an educational drive to familiarise students with basic computer skills and software, making digital learning more accessible and engaging. These labs aim to empower both students and educators by providing access to modern technology and nurturing essential digital competencies.

Speaking at the event, Eric Ou, Country Head of ASUS India, expressed pride in the initiative: “We believe every Indian citizen deserves access to technology. Through the ASUS Foundation, we are enabling students to become future-ready by supporting digital-first education in underserved communities.”

Tsering Tundup, Principal of Jamyang School, welcomed the support: “The ASUS Foundation has become an integral part of our educational journey. This donation makes our vision of a digital future for Ladakh’s students a reality.”

Earlier this year, ASUS collaborated with the VIDYA Foundation to support over 6,000 underprivileged children and youth across Mumbai, Goa, and Gujarat. These efforts are part of ASUS’s long-term commitment to fostering digital equity through infrastructure, devices, and skill development .

