HP debuts Latex 730, 830 printers in India with Mumbai demo

HP India has introduced the Latex 730 and 830 printer series, expanding its large-format printing portfolio with devices aimed at small and medium-sized print service providers (PSPs). With a focus on automation, productivity, and environmental responsibility, the new printers are positioned to meet the evolving demands of India’s fast-paced print industry.

As part of the rollout, HP has also collaborated with Redington to launch a dedicated Latex printing demo centre in Mumbai. The facility is designed to offer live, hands-on access to HP’s latest technologies and provide a space for training, experimentation, and workflow testing across a range of print applications.

The new HP Latex 730 and 830 series introduce a range of print innovations, including:

HP Pixel Control and new ink architecture for smoother gradients and vivid colour consistency

Automated double-sided printing on PVC-free media

Spindle-less front-loading and enhanced output platen to reduce waste and streamline media handling

Universal printheads and long-life maintenance cartridges that cut downtime and boost operational efficiency

For high-volume environments, the HP Latex 830 features 3-litre ink cartridges designed to be hot-swapped enabling non-stop production.

Integrated with HP PrintOS Production Hub

Both printers support the latest version of HP PrintOS Production Hub, a cloud-based system that offers real-time control over print operations. The platform allows users to:

Monitor queues and production remotely

Receive alerts and manage orders

Track job status from creation to delivery via a unified dashboard

Premium features are available under HP’s Professional Print Service Plus Plan, giving PSPs more flexibility and visibility across operations.

The Latex 730 and 830 series are EPEAT Climate+ certified, marking a first in the signage print category. The devices use water-based, UL ECOLOGO®-certified inks, which are odourless and safer for indoor environments. HP also offers take-back programs through Planet Partners, reinforcing its push for a circular print economy.

Leaders speak

Vitesh Sharma, Country Head – India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Large Format Printing Business, HP said,

“Today’s PSPs need to move faster, deliver consistent quality, and find new growth avenues. The Latex 730 and 830 series are designed to address these needs while simplifying operations. The demo centre in Mumbai brings this experience directly to the users.”

Raghu Ram, Senior VP, Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington, added,

“Our partnership with HP reflects a shared vision of enabling print service providers with sustainable, high-performance solutions. The demo centre is a step towards building capability and confidence among PSPs.”

