HP has launched its latest lineup of next-generation AI PCs in India, featuring the HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series. The new range is designed to meet the computing needs of large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers.

The new devices are powered by the latest processors, including Intel Core Ultra 200V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus. Each device is equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of 40 to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

As part of the Copilot+ PC category, the new lineup integrates AI directly into the computing experience, supporting enhanced productivity, creativity, and collaboration.

Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior VP & MD, HP India, said, "India stands at a powerful inflexion point in its digital journey where AI, cloud, and connectivity are converging to reshape how we live, learn, and work. With one of the world’s largest developer bases and a rapidly growing user ecosystem, India is poised to lead the AI revolution. At HP, we see this as a pivotal moment to deliver meaningful innovation, drive productivity and enable economic opportunity across sectors from financial services and retail to healthcare and education, redefining the future of work."

HP Expands AI PC Portfolio with Redesigned EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook Series

HP has introduced redesigned versions of the HP EliteBook and HP ProBook series, developed for enterprise users requiring high performance and collaboration capabilities. These laptops are intended for business leaders managing remote teams, client interactions, and productivity demands.

The devices integrate next-generation AI features, including real-time noise cancellation, auto-framing during video calls, and adaptive performance tailored to individual work styles. With long battery life, multitasking capabilities, and enterprise-grade security, the new series supports productivity and security from any location. The lineup includes the HP EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), HP EliteBook 6 (G1q, G1a), and HP ProBook 4 (G1q).

HP OmniBook Series for Productivity

Designed for creators, freelancers, and everyday users, the HP OmniBook series integrates AI-driven features to support dynamic personal and professional needs. These devices are optimized for content creation, graphic design, multitasking, streaming, and remote learning.

Advanced AI capabilities enhance video conferencing, collaboration, and overall system performance. The OmniBook lineup includes the HP OmniBook Ultra 14”, HP OmniBook 5 16”, HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13”, and HP OmniBook X 14”, enabling users to improve productivity, accelerate creative workflows, and maintain seamless connectivity.

Vineet Gehani, Sr. Director – Personal Systems, HP India “India is a diverse and dynamic market, where people are looking for technology that is powerful and accessible. With HP’s widest-ever portfolio of next-generation AI PCs, we have something for everyone—whether it’s a startup founder building the next big idea, or a large enterprise leading digital transformation or a creator editing videos on the go. These AI laptops enhance performance, security and privacy features, and battery life significantly —all at multiple price points that work for Indian consumers and businesses alike. We’re proud to be making the future of AI computing more inclusive and relevant for India."

HP Introduces AI-Driven Software Capabilities for Next-Generation AI PCs

HP is expanding its AI software offerings to complement its new range of AI PCs.

HP AI Companion is an on-device AI research assistant that provides instant answers and secure file analysis, operating even without an internet connection. It enables users to analyse personal files for refined and focused outputs.

Poly Camera Pro enhances virtual interactions and video conferencing with features such as auto-framing, multi-camera support, overlays, streaming integration, and customisable aesthetics, helping users create a professional-grade virtual presence.

Audio Tuning by Poly Audio automatically adapts to the surrounding environment, reducing background noise, enhancing voice clarity, and adjusting sound levels to ensure consistent audio quality during meetings or on the move.

myHP Platform personalises the PC experience by optimising performance and battery management based on device usage. It helps prevent overcharging, tracks screen time and distance for user well-being, offers smart audio adjustments, and provides keyboard customisation through a Programmable Key for more efficient workflows.





As Copilot+ PCs, the new EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook series integrate AI capabilities that enable real-time assistance and enhanced productivity.

Security and Sustainability in HP’s Next-Generation AI PCs

HP continues to prioritize security with features designed to protect users against evolving threats. Through HP Wolf Pro Security, devices are protected against both known and emerging risks. Additional security features such as onlooker detection, screen blur, and HP Sure View help safeguard sensitive information and support secure remote work.

The next-generation AI PCs are also built with sustainability in mind. The devices incorporate recycled ocean-bound plastics and recycled metals in their construction. Sustainable packaging practices further reduce environmental impact, and certifications such as ENERGY STAR and EPEAT Gold highlight HP’s commitment to greener technology.

