HPE Appoints Bhawna Agarwal as SVP and MD for India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has named Bhawna Agarwal as its new Senior Vice President and Managing Director for India, effective immediately. She will report directly to Heiko Meyer, Executive VP and Chief Sales Officer at HPE.

Agarwal takes over from Som Satsangi, who is retiring after a 27-year tenure with HPE and its predecessor companies. Satsangi will remain with the company until the end of July 2025 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Satsangi began his career at Compaq in 1997 and continued with HP after its acquisition of Compaq in 2002. Over the years, he held various sales leadership roles before being appointed Managing Director of HPE India in 2016. Under his leadership, HPE India—the company’s second-largest employee base—achieved significant business milestones and strengthened its position in the enterprise technology market.

Bhawna Agarwal’s Previous Experiences

Agarwal joined HPE in 2019 to lead the Compute Business Unit and later took charge of Account Management and Industry Verticals for India. With over 25 years of experience, she has held leadership roles in digital startups, media firms, and large consumer technology companies.

Recent Collaboration

Earlier this year, Agarwal and Satsangi, along with India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marked a key milestone with the launch of HPE’s 6,001st ‘Made in India’ server, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the government’s "Make in India" initiative.

The leadership change comes as HPE continues to expand its footprint in India’s growing IT infrastructure and cloud services sector. Agarwal’s appointment signals HPE’s focus on strengthening its enterprise and government business in one of its most critical markets.

Industry analysts will be watching how Agarwal steers HPE India amid increasing competition and evolving customer demands in the region.

“I have come to know Som as a driven, thoughtful, and customer-centric leader, who is an expert counselor and sales executive”, said Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Heiko Meyer. “We will miss Som's leadership in the Global Sales organisation, but we are in the capable hands of Bhawna, who comes with a growth mindset and customer-centric thinking and leads with intention, agility, and purpose.”

“I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of HPE India”, said Bhawna Agarwal, Vice President, Account Management and Industry Verticals, HPE India. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and continuing to drive growth, scaling our impact and innovation in the region. Together with our talented team, we will strive to achieve new milestones, shaping a future reflective of our ambitions and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

