HPE expands NVIDIA AI Computing portfolio with new ProLiant servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced significant updates to its NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, aimed at supporting enterprises across the AI lifecycle. The enhancements deepen integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and bring the latest NVIDIA AI models and Blueprints to HPE Private Cloud AI, enabling developers to deploy AI applications more efficiently.

As part of the update, HPE will begin shipping HPE ProLiant Compute servers featuring NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing, designed to power generative, agentic and physical AI workloads.

New ProLiant server configurations with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs

HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen11 server – Supports up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in a 2U form factor, optimised for enterprise datacentres handling increasing AI demands.

HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 server – Supports up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs in a 4U form factor, with availability from September.

Purpose-built for GPU-accelerated computing, HPE ProLiant Compute servers are designed for workloads ranging from robotics and industrial AI to simulation, visual computing, autonomous vehicles, and enterprise applications. The Gen12 models offer multi-layered security through HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) 7 Silicon Root of Trust and a secure enclave with quantum-resistant firmware signing. HPE Compute Ops Management provides cloud-native lifecycle automation, reducing server management time by up to 75% and minimising downtime.

Advancements in HPE Private Cloud AI

HPE has also unveiled the next generation of HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA, to be released later this year. The platform will support NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs with ProLiant Gen12 servers, seamless scalability across GPU generations, air-gapped management, and enterprise multi-tenancy.

The update brings support for the latest NVIDIA Nemotron models for agentic AI, the Cosmos Reason vision language model for robotics and physical AI, and the NVIDIA Blueprint for Video Search and Summarisation (VSS 2.4). This enables customers to create AI agents capable of extracting insights from large volumes of video data.

Through its integration with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, and software, HPE Private Cloud AI is designed to speed up AI deployment while maintaining data control, helping enterprises address the rising demand for AI inferencing and production.

Industry perspectives

“HPE is committed to empowering enterprises with the tools they need to succeed in the age of AI,” said Cheri Williams, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Private Cloud and Flex Solutions, HPE. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering solutions that unlock the value of generative, agentic and physical AI while addressing the unique demands of enterprise workloads.”

“Enterprises need flexible, efficient infrastructure to keep pace with the demands of modern AI,” said Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs in HPE’s 2U ProLiant servers, enterprises can accelerate virtually every workload on a single, unified, enterprise-ready platform.”

Availability

The HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen11 and HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs are available for order today and will ship globally from September 2, 2025. HPE Private Cloud AI support for new NVIDIA models and Blueprints will be available in the second half of 2025.

