PNY launches full NVIDIA RTX PRO desktop GPU lineup in India

PNY Technologies has announced the launch of the complete NVIDIA RTX PRO desktop GPU series in India, powered by NVIDIA’s new Blackwell architecture. The series combines advanced hardware design with enterprise-grade reliability and is available exclusively through PNY’s distribution partner, Acro Engineering Company. These next-generation GPUs are positioned to accelerate growth in AI, digital infrastructure and emerging industries across the country.

The lineup includes:

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition

NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell

NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell

NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell

Equipped with next-generation Tensor Cores, RT Cores, GDDR7 ECC memory, PCIe Gen 5 and DisplayPort 2.1, the new GPUs are built for high-performance workloads such as AI and GenAI model training and inference, 3D rendering, design visualisation, simulation, scientific computing, medical diagnostics, real-time collaboration and digital content creation.

Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager, PNY India, said, “India is undergoing a technological transformation at an unprecedented scale, and the demand for professional GPU solutions has never been higher. The NVIDIA RTX PRO series reflects our commitment to empowering India’s innovators, from AI research labs and digital creators to healthcare providers and engineering firms. With Acro as our trusted partner, we’re ensuring that world-class GPU solutions are now within reach of every serious tech-driven organisation in India.”

Driving performance across industries

The NVIDIA RTX PRO series is set to raise performance benchmarks in multiple sectors. For AI and GenAI, these GPUs accelerate LLM training, transformer inference and AI agent deployment, making them indispensable for startups and SaaS companies. In healthcare and life sciences, they enable real-time imaging, AI diagnostics and genomics research, enhancing both clinical and research capabilities.

In the media, animation and VFX sectors, the GPUs support 8K rendering, real-time ray tracing and virtual production, meeting the demands of India’s expanding post-production industry. For architecture, engineering and manufacturing, they power high-fidelity simulations, digital prototyping and smart city designs. Academic and research institutions can utilise them for advanced simulations in quantum chemistry, fluid dynamics and AI-assisted learning, boosting India’s supercomputing infrastructure with dependable, enterprise-ready performance.

