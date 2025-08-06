HPE unveils AI-driven security and data protection at Black Hat USA 2025

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a major expansion of its cybersecurity, resiliency, and compliance solutions, introducing new AI-powered security capabilities and advanced data protection innovations at Black Hat USA 2025. For the first time since acquiring Juniper Networks, HPE is showcasing its unified secure networking portfolio, combining HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking.

HPE expanding secure networking with AI

HPE is advancing network security with the launch of a new SASE copilot for HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect. The AI-powered assistant provides real-time insights on network activity, identifies unpatched systems, highlights security gaps, and monitors potential threats.

Other networking updates include the expansion of HPE Aruba Networking Central NAC to enforce zero trust policies across HPE Juniper Networking and third-party devices. Likewise, integration of AppEngine with HPE Aruba Networking Central for real-time application classification and risk-based policy enforcement. Lastly, there is proactive threat defence with WebCC and URL filtering for real-time protection against malicious sites and risky content.

David Hughes, SVP & GM, SASE & Security, HPE Networking, said, “With the rise in both the volume and sophistication of cyber threats, organisations need advanced solutions to mitigate risk, defend against attacks and build resiliency across their entire IT estate. HPE’s security solutions are designed to enable a multi-layered, zero-trust approach to protection, including AI-driven capabilities for continuous validation, anomaly detection, and automated remediation.”

Strengthening enterprise data protection and resilience

HPE also introduced the HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 modern data protection solution, extending its AI-ready, scale-out, all-flash object storage for modern backup and disaster recovery needs.

Key features include:

Ultra-fast backup speeds of up to 1.2 petabytes per hour, nearly twice as fast as leading competitors.

Scale-out disaggregated architecture for flexible capacity and performance expansion.

Integration with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst Software for up to 60:1 data reduction efficiency.

Support for major backup platforms including Commvault Cloud, Cohesity NetBackup, and Veeam Data Platform.

Mark Ablett, Vice-President, Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Networking, commented, “The cybersecurity landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. The future of security lies in AI-driven systems that embed resilience and adaptability at their core. Our new expanded solutions demonstrate HPE’s commitment to supporting organisations to not only defend against today’s complex threats, but to build a stronger, more proactive security posture for the challenges ahead.”

HPE Zerto and CrowdStrike strengthen cyber resiliency

HPE Zerto Software is launching a new integration hub for third-party cybersecurity solutions, with CrowdStrike as the exclusive launch partner. The integration allows organisations to pair HPE Zerto’s rapid recovery capabilities with CrowdStrike Falcon’s threat detection to minimise the impact of ransomware and advanced cyberattacks.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike, said, “By combining the power of the AI-native Falcon platform with HPE Zerto’s recovery capabilities, we’re enabling organisations to stop breaches, minimise downtime, and maintain business continuity, even in the face of ransomware and other disruptive threats.”

HPE has also established a new cybersecurity Centre of Excellence focused on validating storage systems against ransomware and emerging cyber threats, ensuring compliance with CISA, STIG, and FIPS standards.

HPE showcases unified networking and security at Black Hat

At booth #2261, HPE is presenting its unified networking and cyber resiliency portfolio, including the HPE Juniper Networking Next-Generation Firewalls. The Juniper SRX 4700 delivers up to 1.4 Tbps firewall throughput per rack unit, helping enterprises, telcos, and cloud providers deploy robust zero trust architectures.

This marks a major milestone for HPE as it combines AI-native networking with advanced data protection to secure hybrid cloud environments with scale, performance, and operational simplicity.

