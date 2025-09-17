IAMCP Mumbai hosts member gathering at Microsoft premises

The Mumbai chapter of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) hosted its member meeting at the Microsoft office in Mumbai, bringing together more than 30 participants from the partner community.

The session began with Neeraj Gargi, the newly appointed President of IAMCP Mumbai, who briefed members on the association’s vision and initiatives. Introductions from the attending partners followed this. Chetan Shah, President of IAMCP India, shared perspectives on new initiatives centred around partner engagement. Suresh Ramani, President of IAMCP APAC, then outlined the range of resources available for partners through IAMCP India and IAMCP International, stressing how these can be utilised for business expansion.

The keynote address was presented by Mohammed Sadiq Pasha, SMB Lead at Microsoft India. He highlighted the structure of Microsoft’s SMB division and shared a comprehensive overview of the company’s ongoing investments aimed at supporting SMBs across India. His session provided actionable takeaways for partners and encouraged engaging discussions among attendees.

Following this, Team Tech Data delivered a session on how partners can tap into the distributor’s wide range of investments and resources. The presentation was led by Sunil Golani, Senior Director – Cloud Solutions, APAC & Japan with support from Sushant S. Ranshur and Archit Dikshit from Tech Data’s partner engagement team.

The event wrapped up with a speaker recognition ceremony, group photographs, and networking accompanied by refreshments. To mark the occasion, IAMCP leaders including Neeraj Gargi, Chetan Shah, and Nazmeen Ansari, CISA, Treasurer of IAMCP India, participated in a celebratory cake-cutting moment.

The meeting was regarded as an engaging and informative session, with a special appreciation to Mohammed Sadiq Pasha and Sunil Golani for their valuable contributions.

