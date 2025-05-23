Icertis Partners with SAP to Offer Contract Intelligence Solution

Icertis has announced the availability of its Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform as a premium-qualified SAP Solution Extension, named SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis. The offering combines Icertis' AI-powered contract management capabilities with SAP's enterprise software ecosystem.

Advertisment

Key Benefits -

The integrated solution provides:

- Unified licensing through SAP

Advertisment

- Preconfigured integrations with SAP systems

- Access to SAP support services

Functional Capabilities of Icertis SAP Solution Extension

Advertisment

The platform enables organisations to convert contract terms into executable business rules, Integrate structured contract data with core SAP processes, and manage compliance, risk, and operational efficiency.

This development expands the existing partnership between Icertis and SAP, first established to help enterprises streamline contract lifecycle management.

“Contract intelligence plays an increasingly critical role in enterprise operations. This expansion in our partnership with Icertis aims to help more businesses reimagine how they leverage contracts as an essential pillar of their long-term growth strategies,” said Manoj Swaminathan, General Manager and Chief Product Officer, Business Suite, Finance & Spend, SAP.

Advertisment

“Contracts define the rules of business, yet 90 percent of CEOs believe they’re losing money in contract negotiations, and more than 9 percent of a contract’s value is lost post-signature – adding up to billions of dollars in potential lost revenue and overpayment,” said Anand Subbaraman, Chief Operating Officer, Icertis. “For years, managing the full scope of global contract obligations felt daunting, but together, SAP and Icertis have transformed that challenge into an opportunity through AI-powered contract intelligence. Our plan to become a solution extension underscores our partnership and reinforces the vital role of contracts in a holistic technology strategy that accelerates measurable outcomes.”

Read More:

Advertisment

HP Amplify Partner Program: Insights on Strategic Shift in Channel Strategy

Cybersecurity Channel Strategy in India is Evolving: Securonix Country Head

MSP Market is Majorly Driven by AI Adoption : Rajesh Chhabra, Acronis

Advertisment

New Relic Partner Program: Insights on the Enhancements with AI Integration