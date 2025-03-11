IESA and GSEM Hosted IESA Vision Summit and Gujarat Semiconnect

India’s ambition to become a self-reliant semiconductor manufacturing hub relies on cutting-edge technology, skilled talent, strategic investments, and global supply chain integration. Recognizing the importance of international cooperation in bridging technological gaps, attracting investments, and driving innovation, IESA and GSEM hosted country-specific roundtables with 180 foreign delegates during the IESA Vision Summit and Gujarat Semiconnect in Gandhinagar. The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Strategic Global Engagements

To enhance India's role in the global semiconductor ecosystem, IESA has forged strategic collaborations with global trade bodies, embassies, and industry leaders from the USA, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Sweden, Korea, the UK, and other key markets. In addition, IESA released a detailed Indo-Dutch semiconductor opportunities report last year and partnered with SEMI, representing over 3,500 global members, further strengthening India's presence in the global semiconductor industry.

IESA Vision Summit and Gujarat Semiconnect: Key Highlights from Roundtable Discussions

Speaking on the success of the roundtables, Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, emphasized that India’s semiconductor aspirations require international collaboration. He highlighted that partnerships with global players are essential for technological advancements, investment attraction, supply chain resilience, and workforce development, positioning India as a critical player in the global semiconductor industry.

During the seven country-specific sessions, 350 participants discussed key topics, including:

1. Technology Transfer and Knowledge Sharing

2. Strengthening the Semiconductor Supply Chain (materials, minerals, equipment, services, chemicals, gases, etc.)

3. Attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Joint Ventures (captive plants, technology partnerships)

4. Policy and Regulatory Framework Alignment (standards, IP protection, global semiconductor alliances)

5. Workforce Development and Talent Exchange (skilling programs, semiconductor curriculum, talent exchange in VLSI design, fabrication, and semiconductor physics)

6. Geopolitical and Strategic Alliances (bilateral agreements, positioning India as a manufacturing hub, international funding, semiconductor trade agreements)

The strong participation of global delegates reflects the increasing interest of international players in India's semiconductor growth and confidence in Indian companies for joint ventures and technology transfers. This momentum signals India's continued progress in establishing a robust semiconductor and technology ecosystem.

