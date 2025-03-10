RRP Electronics Partners Deca Technologies: Announced at SemiConnect 2025

Rajendra K. Chodankar, Chairman & CEO of RRP Electronics, has described the company’s alliance with US-based Deca Technologies, as a transformational step for Maharashtra and India’s semiconductor industry. Speaking as a keynote speaker at Gujarat SemiConnect 2025, Chodankar emphasized that the partnership will accelerate RRP Electronics' growth plans and enhance India’s role in the global semiconductor value chain.

Advancing India’s Semiconductor Manufacturing Capabilities

During his address, Chodankar reflected on RRP Electronics' journey in India’s expanding electronics and semiconductor sector. He acknowledged the contributions of Dr. Anil Kakodkar and Sachin Tendulkar, who played a key role in supporting the establishment of Maharashtra’s OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility, which commenced operations on September 18, 2024.

This collaboration marks a significant step in India’s semiconductor manufacturing roadmap, reinforcing the country’s commitment to developing a robust and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.

Rajendra K. Chodankar expressed his enthusiasm stating, “We are blessed to partner with HMT Zurich, AMB Taiwan and more recently US based Deca Technologies. We are investing in a large-scale Technology Transfer License Agreement (TTLA) with Deca Technologies, a leader in advanced semiconductor packaging with backing from industry giants like Qualcomm, Infineon, and ASE Group. This partnership will take semiconductor packaging in India to new heights. We aim to complete our qualification tests by August 2025 and foresee revenue exceeding USD 30 million (about ₹260 crore) in just the second year of operations, with exponential growth in the years to come.”

RRP Electronics Expands Semiconductor Manufacturing with Strategic Projects

RRP Electronics is currently engaged in a high-profile project for a Swiss client, focusing on the production of advanced ASICs in QFN packages. This collaboration highlights RRP's expertise in semiconductor manufacturing and commitment to innovation in the electronics sector.

Major Semiconductor Investments in Maharashtra

RRP Electronics is leading a ₹12,035 crore Phase 1 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) project, alongside a ₹24,000 crore semiconductor fabrication facility, to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly unit in Maharashtra. This initiative is backed by the Government of Maharashtra, recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and technological progress in the region.

New Facility and Job Creation

In September 2024, RRP Electronics inaugurated a world-class facility featuring next-generation semiconductor manufacturing technology. The project is expected to generate approximately 4,000 jobs, strengthening the local economy and positioning Maharashtra as a key global hub for semiconductor production.

