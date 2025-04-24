IIT Kanpur Alumni Association to Host Bharat Intelligence Summit 2025

The IIT Kanpur Alumni Association will organise the Bharat Intelligence Summit 2025 on 26 April 2025 at the IIT Alumni Centre in Bangalore.

The summit aims to serve as a collaborative platform for key participants in India’s deep technology ecosystem. The event will facilitate interaction among startups, multinational companies, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), academic institutions, and the investment community.

Objective to Support Indigenous Innovation

The objective of the summit is to encourage partnerships, promote innovation, and support the advancement of locally developed technologies. The forum will offer opportunities to share insights, identify synergies, and explore strategies to strengthen India’s deep tech landscape.

Talking about the event, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, “My compliments and best wishes to IIT Kanpur Alumni Association for organizing this timely event. As India aims to become a hub for deep tech, the convergence of the key stakeholders and the capabilities of our technology institutions is a natural progression. Coordinated efforts of academic institutions and GCCs, with their deep knowledge, global footprint, and advanced R&D capabilities, will play a vital role in advancing national priorities in DeepTech.”

Bharat Intelligence Summit 2025 to Support Deep Tech and Innovation Goals

The Bharat Intelligence Summit 2025 is aligned with national initiatives such as Viksit Bharat 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The summit will promote technological self-reliance, innovation-driven entrepreneurship, and the development of intellectual capital through collaboration among academia, industry, and investors.

The one-day summit will feature sessions covering policy frameworks, sector-specific panels on frontier technologies, ESG strategies, and R&D collaboration models. The event will also include interactive technology demonstrations, academic-industry showcases, and curated networking zones to encourage partnerships across stakeholders.

Dedicated spaces such as the Sustainability Innovation Pavilion and the AI & Quantum Research Showcase will highlight emerging technologies and research advancements.

Industry and Academic Leaders to Participate

The summit will feature speakers from global technology firms, academia, and public institutions. Confirmed participants include:

Sanket Atal, CEO, Salesforce

Navneet Kapoor, Head of Technology, MAERSK

Harsh Khanna, Wells Fargo

Santosh Mishra, Partner, PwC

Rama Ramakrishnan, Principal Director, Microsoft

Aloknath De, Angel Investor and Former CTO, Samsung R&D

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM)





Academic representation includes:

Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean, Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur

Prof. Rishikesh Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore

Prof. Sadagopan, Former Director, IIIT-Bangalore





Other industry experts scheduled to speak include:

Rajesh Ojha, Partner, PwC

Rajeeva Parasar, Tricon

Anuj Gupta, Gradient Advisors

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Cognizant

Organisers and Institutional Participation

The summit is being led by Jai Shankar Sharma, Chairperson, Startup Master Class (SMC), and Dr. Manjeer Majumder, President, IIT Kanpur Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter.

IIT Kanpur will be represented by alumni, faculty, and administrative leaders, reflecting the institute’s commitment to supporting deep tech entrepreneurship through alumni-led initiatives.

