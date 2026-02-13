India Road to AI Impact Summit UAE advances global AI dialogue

The India Road to AI Impact Summit UAE marks a key step in India’s broader effort to build international collaboration ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 scheduled in New Delhi from 16–20 February 2026.

Hosted by the Embassy of India in the UAE in collaboration with Symbiosis International University, Dubai, the two-day event took place on 10–11 February 2026 at the Symbiosis Dubai Campus in Dubai Knowledge Park. It forms part of a global series of engagements organised by Indian Missions worldwide to foster dialogue and align stakeholders before the flagship summit in India.

The initiative is positioned around advancing an inclusive and ethical AI ecosystem with emphasis on responsible innovation, capacity building and measurable impact.

Diplomatic and academic participation

The summit was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE. He described the event as part of a broader reflection of how AI is reshaping learning environments and institutions.

He said AI is increasingly acting as a co-author in classrooms in cities such as Dubai, expanding human capability rather than replacing it. He stated that the purpose of the summit is to educate, democratise and responsibly harness AI to upskill and reskill the workforce. He also emphasised the growing partnership between India and the UAE in innovation and education.

The event brought together academic leaders, policymakers and industry representatives from both countries.

Key speakers included:

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University

Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA), QS

Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar, Provost, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University

Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis Dubai

Other participants represented institutions such as Dubai Police Academy, University of Dubai, Siraj Holding International, Novac GT Technologies LLC, Voice AI, Sharjah Education Academy and the AI Education Forum.

Education and AI integration

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar said hosting the summit reflects Symbiosis Dubai’s focus on academic excellence and industry engagement. She noted initiatives such as the Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute and the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI, which embed AI into learning and research.

She stated that education must evolve alongside technological change, particularly in cities like Dubai where innovation is shaping multiple sectors.

Dr. Anita Patankar said the institute’s academic programmes are designed to reflect shifts in data-driven decision-making and AI adoption. She highlighted that the MBA Class of 2025 achieved a 98% internship success rate in its first year.

Symbiosis Dubai was inaugurated in November 2024 by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar. It is one of five Indian universities selected under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement.

Youth engagement and talent development

On the second day, the summit hosted an AI hackathon for more than 150 school students. The initiative aimed to encourage early exposure to digital skills and support long-term talent development.

This aligns with India’s broader approach of building an inclusive and sustainable AI talent pipeline from early stages of education.

Building momentum toward New Delhi

The Road to AI Impact Summit series is intended to build structured dialogue before the main summit in New Delhi. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025.

The upcoming New Delhi event is positioned as a global platform bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and innovators. It will be the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, according to the announcement.

The India Road to AI Impact Summit UAE underscores India’s effort to showcase its capabilities in artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure while strengthening cooperation with the UAE in emerging technologies.

The format combines diplomacy, academic exchange and industry dialogue. It also places emphasis on responsible AI development and cross-border collaboration.

As AI governance, skills development and international coordination move higher on policy agendas, such regional engagements are becoming precursors to larger global platforms.

