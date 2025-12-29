India–Japan semiconductor collaboration moves from intent to execution

The India–Japan semiconductor collaboration gained fresh momentum at the India–Japan Semiconductor Forum held during SEMICON Japan 2025 in Tokyo. The gathering brought together policymakers, global industry leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders from both countries to align on a shared objective: building resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive semiconductor value chains.

At a time when supply chain resilience and technology sovereignty dominate global conversations, the forum reflected how strategic trust between India and Japan is translating into concrete industry engagement and long-term cooperation.

Trust built at the leadership level

Discussions at the forum highlighted the depth of alignment between the two governments, shaped by strong leadership-level relations and reinforced by policy continuity. This trust is increasingly visible in industry participation, joint initiatives, and a growing willingness to commit to long-term semiconductor investments.

Leadership perspectives were shared by Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO, India Semiconductor Mission & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Hidemichi Shimizu, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Koichi Suzuki, Executive General Manager, Suzuki Motor Corporation; Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI; and Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

Across sessions, one theme remained consistent. Policy direction and industry execution must move together if semiconductor ecosystems are to scale globally.

Complementary strengths shape collaboration

Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India & IESA, underlined how the India–Japan semiconductor collaboration is shaped by complementary capabilities rather than overlap. Japan’s manufacturing precision and process leadership align with India’s scale, talent pool, and accelerating policy momentum.

This balance, participants noted, creates a pathway for collaboration that spans the full semiconductor value chain, from research and design to manufacturing and advanced packaging.

Focus on execution, not announcements

The forum’s agenda stayed grounded in execution. Key themes included semiconductor policies and incentives, human capital development and skilling, university and academic partnerships, fabs, advanced packaging and OSAT, and industry association engagement.

Rather than broad ambition, discussions focused on practical mechanisms. Joint R&D, technology transfer, and clearly defined pathways to scalable manufacturing and design were emphasised as essential next steps.

Industry participation signals intent

Strong participation from companies on both sides reinforced the seriousness of the collaboration. Japanese companies such as Tokyo Electron, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, KIOXIA Group, SCREEN Holdings, Advantest, HORIBA, Daifuku, Ebara Corporation, Resonac, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, and Tokyo Seimitsu engaged alongside Indian companies including Kaynes Semicon, Suchi Semicon, SignOff Semiconductors, UHP Technologies, FUTiSE Technologies, Augsense Lab, Excel Industries, and Accurate.

A key outcome was a shared commitment to convert trust into sustained cooperation, with an emphasis on timelines, accountability, and long-term engagement.

SEMICON Japan 2025 sets the backdrop

SEMICON Japan 2025 provided the scale and context for these conversations. The event featured more than 300 experts, discussions across over 70 technical and strategic topics, 1,200 exhibitors, and over 125,000 visitors, reaffirming its role as a leading global platform for semiconductor innovation and collaboration.

A partnership with global relevance

The momentum generated in Tokyo reinforces a clear message. The India–Japan semiconductor collaboration is no longer limited to policy dialogue. It is evolving into a strategic, scalable partnership with global relevance, positioning both countries as meaningful contributors to the future of the global semiconductor value chain.