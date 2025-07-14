SEMICON India 2025 signals chip industry momentum

India is gearing up to host SEMICON India 2025, one of the eight global SEMICON expositions by SEMI, from September 2–4, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. Organised in collaboration with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under MeitY, the event will spotlight India’s evolving position in the global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

Operating under the theme “Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse,” the event aims to showcase India’s progress across the microelectronics and semiconductor value chain. With 300+ companies from 18 countries expected to exhibit, the three-day platform will offer a view into the latest innovations across materials, silicon, design, systems, and manufacturing.

Key features of SEMICON India 2025 include four international pavilions, participation from nine Indian state governments, and specialised areas such as a Startup Pavilion, Workforce Development Pavilion, and country-specific roundtables. The event also incorporates B2B forums and upskilling programs intended to foster collaboration and workforce readiness.

A major draw will be the conference featuring global CXOs and experts addressing semiconductor policy, supply chain resilience, and India's emerging role in global chip production. Leaders from SEMI and MeitY emphasised the strategic timing of this event, citing global interest in diversifying chip supply chains and leveraging India's engineering talent pool.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, noted that SEMICON events have historically played a key role in enabling greenfield semiconductor expansions. Shri S Krishnan, Secretary at MeitY, called on stakeholders across industry, academia, and government to participate and help shape India’s semiconductor future.

Ashok Chandak, President of SEMI India and IESA, underscored the opportunity for India to leverage current global semiconductor shifts and become a reliable partner in the supply chain.

SEMICON India 2025 aims to function not just as an exposition, but as a national and international forum for advancing India’s semiconductor ambitions through policy, investment, innovation, and collaboration.

