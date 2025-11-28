India’s storage push by Lexar deepens as AI adoption rises

India is moving into a phase where AI-built systems are no longer niche. They are showing up in smartphones, vehicles, automation lines, and everyday consumer devices. As this shift gathers pace, the need for storage that can keep up with faster processing and larger data volumes has grown sharply.

Government-led programmes such as Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive scheme are also pushing more focus on domestic semiconductor development. At the same time, AI-optimised chips, improved SoC designs, and edge computing devices are becoming common. Embedded AI in IoT devices is adding to the load, creating a fresh demand cycle for efficient memory.

A sharper focus on high-speed storage

Lexar is aligning itself with this wave. The company is expanding its footprint in India with a storage portfolio aimed at creators, gamers, imaging professionals, and AI-led workloads. The 2025 lineup includes memory cards, portable SSDs, and NVMe internal SSDs designed to match India’s rising data consumption.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager, India, Middle East, Africa & CIS, Lexar Co., said India is entering a new stage of digital growth as AI-enabled devices become mainstream across consumer and industrial sectors. He said this shift requires storage that brings speed, capacity, and reliability at scale. He said the company’s high-performance products are built to meet the needs of advanced imaging, 8K video workflows, mobile content creation, AI development, and next-generation gaming. He added that the company aims to support the country’s digital ecosystem with dependable products.

Memory cards for intelligent imaging

Lexar’s new SD, microSD, and CFexpress cards are designed for AI-assisted imaging, drones, high-resolution photography, and 4K/8K production. The cards offer high read and write speeds, stronger durability, and large capacities. These features help creators and imaging teams process files smoothly and move data quickly.

Internal SSDs tuned for heavy workloads

The internal SSD lineup for 2025 focuses on speed and system responsiveness. These SSDs are aimed at AI applications, ML tasks, gaming, real-time rendering, and high-resolution editing. Faster boot times and lower latency are central to delivering consistent performance across modern setups.

Portable SSDs for hybrid work

Creators working in the field or in hybrid setups need storage that travels easily. The company’s portable SSDs bring high transfer speeds, security features, and compact designs suitable for mobile use. These devices support large data transfers, high-resolution content, and on-the-go AI workflows.

Demand grows across sectors

India’s expansion in content creation, gaming, manufacturing, e-commerce, mobility, and enterprise digitisation is pushing up the requirement for reliable storage. Heavy workloads and real-time computing leave little room for lag. Lexar says its technology is built to handle these conditions while keeping performance stable.

A strong channel network, industry partnerships, and continued product development are part of the company’s plan to extend its presence in India. The broader goal is to support both consumers and professionals as AI becomes a deeper part of the country’s digital systems.

