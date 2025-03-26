Lexar Expands Professional SILVER Series with New Memory Cards

Lexar has introduced three new memory cards to its Professional SILVER series: the SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card and the Professional SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card. These cards are designed to support high-speed data transfer and high-resolution content capture, catering to professionals in photography, videography, and gaming.

New Additions to the SILVER Lineup with Storage Capabilities

The newly launched SILVER series cards offer read speeds of up to 205MB/s and write speeds of up to 150MB/s (140MB/s for the Professional SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card). With a V30 rating, these cards support 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second. Users can pair the cards with the Lexar Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader, enabling simultaneous reading of both an SD card and a microSD card to enhance workflow efficiency.

Durability and Security Features

The SILVER series is built to withstand extreme conditions, offering protection against drops, temperature variations, x-ray exposure, shocks, magnetic interference, and vibrations. Additionally, the Lexar Recovery Tool allows users to retrieve deleted files, ensuring data security.

Device Compatibility

The SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is compatible with a range of devices, including DJI drones, GoPro cameras, Nintendo consoles, and Steam Deck.

Availability

The Lexar Professional SILVER series is available through major retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India. The SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is priced at Rs 1,400 for the 64GB variant and Rs 18,000 for the 1TB variant. The Professional SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card is available at Rs 1,500 for 64GB and Rs 20,000 for 1TB.

