Infopercept Launches Cybersecurity Solution for Fintech Sector

Infopercept has introduced a specialised cybersecurity package for fintech companies, built on its Invinsense unified security platform. The solution addresses unique security challenges in financial technology through integrated managed services.

Inforcept Core Security Components

The fintech-focused offering includes:

- Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Real-time monitoring for infrastructure, APIs, applications, and cloud environments.

- Exposure Management: Continuous assessment of vulnerabilities and attack surfaces.

- Compliance Management: Support for meeting global and regional regulatory requirements

- Security Awareness Training: Modules covering phishing and social engineering threats

Technical Capabilities

The platform provides:

- Custom log ingestion for fintech-specific applications

- Engineering-led remediation including code-level fixes

- Full-stack cloud protection with CNAPP and API security

- DevSecOps integration with infrastructure-as-code scanning

The solution targets fintech companies requiring specialised security for custom-built platforms and cloud-native applications.

“Fintech companies operate at the intersection of innovation and high-stakes regulation. Unlike traditional enterprises, they face immense scrutiny from regulators and enterprise clients—often banks or NBFCs—making cybersecurity foundational to their business,” said Jiten Bhalgama, Co-founder and Director of Security Operations and Technology Optimisation at Infopercept. “Most fintechs don’t have the luxury of multiple internal security teams or system integrators. With this focused offering, we’re providing an all-in-one platform with managed services built specifically for the fintech environment.”

