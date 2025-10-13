Infor introduces Industry AI Agents and Infor Leap

Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, has expanded its portfolio of AI-driven solutions for micro-verticals, unveiling Infor Industry AI Agents and Infor Leap. A powerful combination designed to help companies accelerate their move to the cloud while unlocking targeted AI advantages across diverse industries, including dairy, automotive, and textiles.

Built natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leveraging Amazon Bedrock for flexible Large Language Model (LLM) access, Infor’s new suite aligns AI capability directly with industry context, combining automation, data orchestration, and domain expertise to redefine enterprise efficiency.

Infor Industry AI Agents: precision meets process intelligence

At the core of the announcement is Infor Industry AI Agents, the first set of industry-specific, role-based AI assistants designed for manufacturing, distribution, and service industries.

These agents are engineered to work alongside teams, automating workflows and optimising processes by using Infor’s decades of domain knowledge across industries and micro-verticals.

“Our new suite of solutions allows customers to harness the power of AI with purpose and precision,” said Kevin Samuelson, CEO, Infor. “Companies that implement generic AI tools without industry-specific context will lose valuable time and money they often can’t afford.”

Micro-vertical intelligence, out of the box

Each AI Agent is embedded with knowledge drawn from Infor’s Industry Process Catalogues and Value Maps, giving it contextual understanding of compliance factors, KPIs, and operational nuances within micro-verticals. This allows organisations, from hospital procurement teams to textile distributors, to gain immediate, measurable outcomes.

Optimised workflows: Agents automate procurement, inventory, and financial tasks with precision.

Role-based relevance: Real-time data integration enables logical, persona-based recommendations, whether for project managers, financial controllers, or supply chain heads.

The Infor Agentic Orchestrator: the brain behind the agents

The agents are powered by Infor Agentic Orchestrator, built on the Infor Industry Cloud Platform. It coordinates interactions between systems using LangChain for multi-step orchestration, ensuring transparency, auditability, and explainability.

By combining Amazon Bedrock’s model flexibility with Infor’s orchestration layer, the system maintains human oversight even as automation scales, offering both governance and agility in AI deployment.

“Infor’s Industry AI Agents have the potential to enhance ERP functionality significantly, delivering faster access to information, quicker issue resolution, and improved customer satisfaction,” said Shen Lu, CIO, Gellert Global.

Infor Leap: easing cloud migration pain points

Alongside its AI announcement, Infor launched Infor Leap, a structured cloud migration offer to address one of the biggest hurdles for enterprises, delayed, over-budget digital transformation projects.

According to a recent Forrester Total Economic Impact study, 74% of IT leaders identify ERP modernisation as a top priority for agility and innovation. Infor Leap aims to tackle this challenge with three key assurances:

On-Time Delivery: Prescriptive methodologies ensure ERP systems are operational within fixed timelines. On-Budget Implementation: Fixed-fee pricing prevents cost escalation and scope creep. Value Realisation: Custom implementation strategies maximise ROI and minimise operational waste.

The program also comes with a “love it or leave it” opt-out clause, reinforcing customer confidence in transformation outcomes.

Process mining enhancements: turning data into decisions

Infor has also announced AI-led process mining enhancements that integrate generative tools for contextual process summaries, customised dashboards, and advanced filtering to analyse performance in real time.

This next iteration of Infor Process Mining focuses on clarity, control, and continuous improvement, linking directly into Infor Industry CloudSuites for seamless enterprise insight.

“Instead of waiting weeks, we now identify critical process issues in just a day or two, cutting time by 86%,” said Randy Yoho, IT Manager, State Electric Supply. “That means we act faster and deliver shipments sooner.”

Analysts see AI redefining ERP

Industry analysts see Infor’s developments as part of a broader trend reshaping enterprise software.

“The AI age is ushering in new ERP products that leverage AI to enhance and augment functionality,” said Mickey North Rizza, Group VP, IDC. “From AI-enabled workflows to agentic orchestration, ERP systems are becoming more autonomous, intelligent, and optimised for decision-making.”

Outlook: the intelligent enterprise becomes industry-aware

By merging AI, cloud orchestration, and process automation into a unified platform, Infor is positioning itself at the centre of the next phase of enterprise modernisation, one that is context-driven, efficient, and future-ready.

As Jennifer Terry, IS Manager at Xpress Boats, summed up:

“What excites us most is not just the efficiency these tools unlock today, but how they’re helping us think bigger and reimagine the future of our operations.”

