Infosys AWS generative AI collaboration expands enterprise AI use

The InfosysAWS generative AI collaboration marks a deeper integration of generative artificial intelligence into enterprise operations. The initiative brings together Infosys Topaz, an AI-first services and platforms portfolio, with Amazon Q Developer, a generative AI-powered assistant from Amazon Web Services.

The stated objective is to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI while improving internal efficiency and delivering industry-specific solutions. The collaboration spans multiple sectors, including manufacturing, telecom, financial services and consumer goods.

Rather than focusing only on customer-facing use cases, the initiative places equal emphasis on internal transformation.

AI integration across core enterprise functions

As part of the Infosys AWS generative AI collaboration, Infosys is applying generative AI to several internal business functions. These include software development, human resources, recruitment, sales and vendor management.

In the software development lifecycle, the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer enables automated documentation and contextual assistance for tasks such as code generation, debugging, testing and legacy code modernisation. The intent is to reduce manual effort while improving accuracy and development speed.

The company says similar AI-driven approaches are being applied to non-technical functions, with the aim of improving employee experience and operational productivity across teams.

Use of AWS generative AI services

The collaboration also extends to the use of AWS generative AI services to deliver solutions for customers. One highlighted area is end-user engagement in sports and entertainment.

Using Infosys Topaz alongside Amazon Bedrock, the companies are enabling real-time, personalised digital experiences designed to scale to millions of users. These capabilities are positioned as tools to increase engagement through dynamic content and interaction.

The broader focus remains on applying generative AI to complex enterprise challenges rather than isolated pilot projects.

Enterprise impact and industry relevance

According to Amazon Web Services, the Infosys AWS generative AI collaboration demonstrates how generative AI can be adopted at scale within large organisations. The emphasis is on operational agility, faster innovation cycles and measurable business outcomes.

From the Infosys perspective, the collaboration is described as a shift in how enterprise value is created and delivered. By embedding generative AI into development cycles and business functions, the company aims to enable enterprises to rethink traditional workflows and decision-making models.

Both organisations frame the initiative as part of a longer-term move toward AI-first enterprise ecosystems.

Why this collaboration matters

The significance of the Infosys AWS generative AI collaboration lies in its scope. It combines internal transformation with customer-facing solutions, and targets both technical and operational domains.

Key takeaways include:

Generative AI being embedded into everyday enterprise workflows

Software development receiving immediate productivity gains

HR, recruitment and vendor management emerging as AI use cases

Industry-specific applications moving beyond experimentation

As enterprises evaluate how to operationalise generative AI, this collaboration offers a reference point for large-scale, function-wide deployment rather than isolated innovation efforts.