Infosys, Telstra expand AI-driven tech alliance

Infosys and Telstra International have announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration, focusing on advancing Telstra’s digital and AI-first transformation initiatives. The extended partnership aims to accelerate Telstra’s “Connected Future 30” strategy by integrating intelligent systems, enhancing operational agility, and delivering scalable digital experiences.

The collaboration marks a renewed emphasis on software-centric, AI-powered services designed to improve Telstra’s global technology leadership and customer experience.

Driving Software-Centric Transformation

Under the extended partnership, Infosys will support Telstra International in modernising its core IT systems and network operations. Leveraging Infosys' global capabilities in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation, the initiative will enable Telstra to become a more agile, responsive, and efficient digital connectivity provider.

Chris Ellis, Executive at Telstra International, noted that the deepened partnership is integral to delivering streamlined digital services to customers globally. “This collaboration allows us to evolve faster and deliver better customer outcomes through intelligent connectivity,” he said.

AI-First Strategy for Connected Futures

The expansion aligns with Telstra’s long-term roadmap, particularly its “Connected Future 30” vision, which focuses on transitioning to a digital-first, AI-led operating model. Through this partnership, Infosys will enable Telstra to optimise customer interactions, network management, and backend processes using AI tools and data analytics.

Roary Stasko, CEO of Telstra International, said, “Partnering with Infosys strengthens our ability to innovate and scale digital solutions that meet the changing needs of our enterprise customers.”

Infosys Executive Vice President Raja Shah emphasised Infosys' role in empowering global telcos with next-generation digital solutions. “We remain committed to helping Telstra achieve operational excellence and deliver intelligent, future-ready services.”

The renewed alliance reflects broader industry trends where telecom operators are accelerating AI adoption to stay competitive and deliver high-performance digital infrastructure in a fast-evolving technological landscape.

