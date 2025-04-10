Infosys Expands Collaboration with AIB for Transformation Initiatives

Infosys, a digital services and consulting provider, has announced an extension of its long-term strategic collaboration with Allied Irish Banks (AIB), a financial services group operating primarily in Ireland and the UK. This builds on a decade-long partnership, with Infosys assuming an expanded role to support AIB’s transformation agenda and enhance the delivery of services to its customers and stakeholders.

Advertisment

As part of the renewed agreement, Infosys will advance AIB’s application landscape by providing application development and maintenance services. These services will be delivered using agile methodologies, AI-powered tools, and specialized expertise. The collaboration is aimed at improving operational efficiency and further maturing AIB’s agile practices to accelerate innovation and support ongoing digital transformation efforts.

Graham Fagan, Group CTO, AIB, said, "This extended collaboration with Infosys aligns strongly with our vision to progressively modernise our technology and data capabilities to deliver the best outcomes for our customers and further accelerate our transformation. By combining our collective expertise and experience, we will deliver on our customer-first commitment and enhance operational efficiency and resilience. Infosys has been a trusted innovation partner, and we are excited about this next chapter in our collaboration as we work together to ensure AIB remains at the forefront of digital transformation in the Irish banking industry."

Dennis Gada, Executive VP and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, "Our expanded collaboration with AIB marks a significant milestone in Infosys’ journey in Ireland. By leveraging our global digital engineering teams and proven track record in delivery and innovation, we will enable AIB to continue to accelerate their business and technology transformation, strongly positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving banking environment. We are committed to fostering a strong relationship, nurturing talent, and contributing to Ireland’s thriving tech ecosystem, while delivering impactful outcomes for AIB.”

Advertisment



Read More:

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST

Advertisment

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies