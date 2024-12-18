Infosys Launches Google Cloud Center of Excellence for AI Innovation

Infosys, a digital services and consulting company, has launched a Google Cloud Center of Excellence powered by Infosys Topaz. The centre aims to drive enterprise AI innovation and support businesses in leveraging generative AI for transformative growth.

Collaboration Between Infosys and Google Cloud

Infosys and Google Cloud have a history of collaboration in delivering data analytics and AI solutions. Over 60,000 Infosys employees have already been trained on Google Cloud technologies. The new Center of Excellence combines Infosys Topaz AI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt cloud capabilities with Google Cloud's generative AI technology to address complex business and technological challenges.

Focus Areas of the Center of Excellence

The Center of Excellence is designed to support enterprises in co-creating tailored AI solutions across several domains, including:

- Contact Center AI: Enhancing customer service operations through AI-driven insights and automation.

- Software Development Lifecycle: Streamlining software development processes with AI tools.

- Agentic AI: Developing autonomous solutions for various business applications.

- Speech-to-Speech and Text-to-Image: Leveraging AI for advanced communication and visualization technologies.

- Application Modernization: Improving the efficiency and performance of legacy systems through modernization.

Enabling Enterprise AI Innovation

This initiative creates an environment for enterprises to collaborate and build customized AI solutions to optimise efficiency and enhance business performance. By integrating generative AI with existing technologies, the Center of Excellence supports organizations in achieving their digital transformation goals.

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “The strengthened collaboration with Google Cloud represents a strategic alignment in our mission to lead enterprise AI innovation. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI offerings with Google Cloud's leading technologies, we are empowering enterprises to harness the real power of generative AI through collaboration and co-innovation. The centre of excellence exemplifies our shared vision with Google in advancing digital frontiers and delivering exceptional, data-driven solutions to clients worldwide.”

Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, “Infosys and Google Cloud are committed to providing customers with the industry expertise and technology needed to accelerate digital transformation. The centre of excellence is a testament to our strong collaboration and dedication to helping businesses innovate with breakthrough solutions powered by generative AI.”

Infosys Establishes AI Experience Zone at Bengaluru Campus

Infosys has introduced a dedicated AI Experience Zone at its Bengaluru campus as part of its Google Cloud Center of Excellence initiative. The AI Experience Zone enables enterprises to explore and engage with AI-powered solutions developed through the collaboration between Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud.

The zone is designed to showcase transformative AI applications, providing businesses with the opportunity to assess their potential for addressing specific challenges and driving operational efficiency.

