SiMa.ai and Cisco drive edge AI in industry 4.0

Edge AI is gaining traction across industrial sectors, and a new collaboration between SiMa.ai and Cisco aims to accelerate this shift. The companies have joined forces to enable scalable, low-latency AI capabilities for Industry 4.0 environments through a combination of SiMa.ai’s Modalix edge AI platform and Cisco’s ruggedised IE3500 industrial switches.

This integration allows industries such as manufacturing, logistics, energy, and transportation to harness production-grade edge AI while maintaining data privacy, operational efficiency, and real-time responsiveness. The Modalix platform, designed specifically for edge deployment, offers high-performance inference per watt and supports a variety of AI workloads. It enables rapid AI model deployment via a software-defined approach, eliminating the need for hardware changes.

Cisco’s IE3500 switch series complements this with industrial-grade networking, ensuring secure and resilient connectivity. These switches are built to withstand harsh conditions while offering advanced security, precise timing, and robust data transmission capabilities crucial for AI deployment in real-world industrial settings.

The collaboration supports a range of use cases, including smart manufacturing with real-time quality checks and predictive maintenance, intelligent automation in factories, and logistics enhancements such as warehouse automation and fleet optimisation. It also extends to energy grid monitoring and autonomous transport systems.

According to Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai, the partnership aims to make edge AI more accessible and practical in industrial settings. Cisco’s Vikas Butaney adds that combining AI with secure networking aligns with Cisco’s goal of driving digital transformation across industries.

This partnership arrives as the global edge AI market continues to expand rapidly. Industry analysts predict strong growth in industrial AI applications due to rising demand for real-time analytics, cost efficiency, and reduced dependency on cloud processing.

Together, SiMa.ai and Cisco are addressing these needs with a scalable, integrated solution designed to meet the performance and security demands of Industry 4.0, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven industrial innovation.

