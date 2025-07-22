At the recently concluded Fortra Partner Summit held in Bali, Satcom Infotech was honoured with the “SAARC Distributor of the Year 2024” award. The accolade stands as a testament to the firm’s strong alignment with Fortra’s cybersecurity vision and its continued excellence in the SAARC region.

Satcon and Fortra Collaboration driving impact

The award reflects the longstanding collaboration between Satcom Infotech and the Fortra APAC team. The consistent engagement with key leaders, Sahil Jamnawale, Ismail Hakam, Gene Ng and Anirudh Chand, has been instrumental in building a partner ecosystem marked by trust, performance and mutual respect.

The Partner Summit was more than just a ceremonial event. It featured thought leadership sessions from Fortra’s global executives, Chris Hand, Paolo Cappello, Faraz Siraj and John P. Grancarich. These sessions offered strategic insights into the company’s vision, particularly its emphasis on “Breaking the Attack Chain”, which found strong resonance with Satcom Infotech’s own cybersecurity mission.

“This recognition marks the beginning of a stronger, more strategic alliance. With Fortra by our side, we are poised to redefine cybersecurity across the SAARC region, empowering enterprises to proactively break the attack chain and stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Pratap Mondal, Growth Officer, Satcom Infotech.

Looking ahead

The recognition fuels momentum for Satcom Infotech as it continues to expand its reach and capabilities across SAARC. With evolving cybersecurity threats across sectors, the company aims to help enterprises stay ahead with proactive, adaptable security solutions, backed by partners like Fortra.

