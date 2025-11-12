Ingram Micro India signs distribution pact with Versa for secure networking

Ingram Micro India has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Versa, a global provider of unified security and networking solutions. The collaboration focuses on delivering Versa’s Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform across the South-East Asia (SEA) market.

The move comes at a time when organisations across India are accelerating digital transformation and seeking secure, reliable network and access solutions. The partnership positions both companies to play a crucial role in enabling comprehensive network security and unified connectivity across enterprises in the region.

A unified, AI-driven architecture for secure networking

Versa’s Universal SASE platform integrates zero-trust security and networking across multiple environments - including WAN Edge (SD-WAN), campus or branch LAN (SD-LAN), and Cloud (SSE/SASE). The AI-powered architecture enables seamless connectivity and consistent protection for users, applications, and devices, regardless of their location.

Versa stands out as the first and only Universal SASE provider compliant with India’s “Make in India” initiative. Through this compliance and its established operations in India, covering software development, managed services, technical support, and sales.

Expanding reach across APAC

“Versa is pleased to build upon our long-standing relationship with Ingram Micro India to work together to support organisations’ needs for unified secure connectivity across APAC,” said Abhishek Jain, APAC Area Vice President at Versa.

He added that Versa has experienced significant traction in the region and the partnership will further broaden its reach. “As the SASE solutions leader, Versa is excited to work more closely with Ingram Micro India to extend tightly integrated networking and security functionality to every edge for secure anywhere, anytime access for all users and devices, regardless of their location,” he said.

Enabling secure connectivity for Indian enterprises

Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, expressed optimism about the partnership. “Our partnership with Versa supports our mission to deliver best-in-class, secure networking and access solutions that help our customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The fact that Versa delivers the only ‘Make in India’ Universal SASE solution is very important to us and gives us a distinct advantage,” he said.

Shared commitment to growth and innovation

The agreement builds upon the existing relationship between Ingram Micro and Versa, underscoring their shared goal of supporting India’s digital and economic growth. With Versa’s “Make in India” certification, the collaboration aligns with national and regional priorities for secure digital infrastructure, innovation, and empowerment through technology.

By combining Ingram Micro’s extensive distribution network with Versa’s advanced security and networking capabilities, the partnership seeks to deliver secure, scalable connectivity solutions to enterprises navigating complex digital transformation journeys across India and the wider South-East Asian market.

