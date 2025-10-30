Ingram Micro India appoints Saurabh Taneja as CFO and Executive Director

Ingram Micro India, a technology distribution organisation, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Taneja as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director.

In this role, Saurabh will lead Ingram Micro India’s financial strategy, planning, transformation, and corporate governance, supporting operational excellence and the company’s broader business growth initiatives in the region.

“We are delighted to have Saurabh join us,” said Flavio Moraes Junior, MD and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India. “His deep experience in finance and operations across global organisations will help strengthen our business momentum and growth. His strategic perspective and forward-looking approach align perfectly with our goal of enabling technology-led transformation across India.”

Saurabh brings over two decades of diverse global experience across manufacturing and services, with leadership roles at Mahindra, Boeing, General Electric (GE), and PwC. He is a Chartered Accountant recognised for his expertise in financial transformation, governance, and ethical business leadership.

Before joining Ingram Micro, Saurabh served as CFO at Mahindra Logistics, where he led Finance, Investor Relations, Risk Management, and Ethics, and was part of the boards of subsidiary companies. He also played a pivotal role as Boeing-nominated CFO at Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, addressing critical financial and operational requirements of the joint venture. At GE, he held multiple senior positions, including CFO and Director on the Board of GE Diesel Locomotive JV, during major billion-dollar programs and initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Taneja, CFO and Executive Director, Ingram Micro India, said, “It feels enthusiastic to join the Ingram Micro India team at such an exciting time of growth and innovation, with increased proliferation of digitalisation happening in the country. The company’s strong global presence and commitment to partner success make it an inspiring place to be. I look forward to supporting Ingram Micro’s strategic business objectives and building a robust financial framework that creates long-term value within the ecosystem.”

Ingram Micro India has long upheld financial ethics, transparency, and governance as core pillars of its operations. With Saurabh’s appointment, the company reinforces its focus on responsible financial stewardship, compliance excellence, and sustainable growth. His leadership will help ensure accountability and long-term value creation for partners, employees, and stakeholders, further strengthening Ingram Micro’s position as a technology distributor in India.

