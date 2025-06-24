Ingram Micro, a B2B platform company in the technology ecosystem, has officially launched Xvantage Enable | AI as a mainstream offering on its Xvantage platform. The programme aims to help customers and vendors align, adopt, and scale AI‑powered services with practical guidance and industry relevance.

Advertisment

Designed to support channel partners throughout their AI journey, Xvantage Enable | AI emphasises customer experience, productivity, and security. Its modular approach simplifies complexity by addressing real business use cases and equipping partners with content, tools, and connections to achieve tangible results.

Key Features of Xvantage Enable | AI:

AI Maturity Assessments: Helps businesses evaluate AI readiness, pinpoint skills gaps, and identify growth opportunities.

AI Basecamps: Provides foundational training for delivering effective AI solutions.

AI Growth Tracks: Offers guided enablement paths with leading vendors.

Mission‑specific Data & AI Services: Supports secure and relevant data strategies.

Global Centres of Excellence Access: Delivers proof points and showcases AI solution value to end customers.

Advertisment

Victor Baez, Senior Vice President of Cloud and Global Vendor Engagement at Ingram Micro, explained, “We built Xvantage Enable AI to help our customers understand, sell, and support the newest AI technologies…and solve for real‑world business solutions faster… partners with the right content, tools, and brands to succeed.”

Partners are already seeing value. Maggie McGovern, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Matrix Integration ( part of the Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance ), said, “Their AI Maturity Assessments and architecture support through Xvantage Enable AI are giving our team—and our clients—the clarity and confidence to move forward with AI in a meaningful way.”

Similarly, Madison Gooch, Vice President of watsonx at IBM, noted that the programme supports channel enablement using watsonx to "democratise AI and deliver responsible, scalable solutions to their customers."

Advertisment

With Xvantage Enable | AI, Ingram Micro is setting a new standard for how channel partners engage with AI, moving from experimentation to enterprise-grade delivery.

read more :

Schneider Electric and NVIDIA partner to build Europe’s AI factories

Advertisment

Okta introduces cross app access for AI Agent interactions in enterprises

Salesforce unveils Agentforce 3 for enterprise AI agent control and scale

Decoding the system integrator transformation in India