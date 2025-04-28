Jalandhar Computer Dealers Association Elects New Leadership for 2025-2027

The Jalandhar Computer Dealers Association (JCDA) has elected a new executive committee for the 2025-2027 term, marking the start of a fresh leadership phase for the organisation. The election process, overseen by a three-member committee consisting of Rajeev Khanna, Inder Mohan Bhaskar, and Kumar Amarjeet Singh, concluded smoothly with candidates elected unopposed for all positions.

The newly elected JCDA executive members are:

President : Supreet Singh (Touch Automation)

VP : Shyamal Gupta (R.S. Infotech)

General Secretary : Paras Dewan (Divine Computers)

Joint Secretary : Satish Saini (Computer Arcade)

Treasurer : Gaurav Arora (B Online Infotech)

Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.): Mohit Arora (Next Gen)





The Jalandhar Computer Dealers Association (JCDA) has long been a pillar of the computer and IT industry in North India. Over the years, it has played a vital role in building strong industry relationships, creating business opportunities for its members, and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

With the new leadership team now in place, the association is set to further strengthen its efforts. The focus will be on launching new initiatives, organising more training programs and networking events, and actively contributing to the growth and evolution of the technology and IT business landscape in the region.

Supreet Singh, the newly elected President, along with his team, brings a diverse range of experience and industry insight. The team aims to continue JCDA’s legacy of promoting collaboration among members while addressing new challenges in the rapidly changing digital environment.

The election committee expressed its appreciation to all members for their cooperation during the election process, which led to a smooth and unanimous selection of the new leadership. The outgoing committee also extended its best wishes to the new team, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the association towards new achievements.

The JCDA continues to play an important role as a collective voice for computer dealers in the region, and under the new leadership, it is expected to build on its strong foundation to support members and drive future growth.

