Juniper Networks Expands Wired Access Portfolio

Juniper Networks has announced new additions to its wired access portfolio. The new EX4000 Series switches are reportedly designed to support modern wired and wireless access needs. They leverage AI- and cloud-native architecture to deliver wired/wireless experiences, including deployment, uptime, security, operational cost reduction, and migration to Wi-Fi 7.

AI-Native Operations Expansion

The EX4000 Series extends AI-Native operations with various form factors at different price points, including noiseless models. This makes it possible for enterprise locations like stores, clinics, campuses, and branch offices to benefit from AI for networking. The advantages include lower OPEX, fewer network trouble tickets, and fewer truck rolls for onsite troubleshooting.

Zero-Touch Provisioning and Automation

Juniper Networks uses Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for the configuration of EX switches. ZTP is powered by flexible configuration templates that enable large-scale deployment with minimal errors. The Mist AI mobile application enhances installation by allowing IT staff to scan QR codes to claim, name, and assign switches to sites quickly.

Digital Transformation

Juniper Networks aims to help companies scale IT operations, mitigate risks, and facilitate digital transformation initiatives with the new EX4000 Series switches. These additions to the wired access portfolio are intended to deliver efficient and secure networking solutions for enterprise environments.

Juniper Networks Enhances Simplified Operations and Uptime

Simplified Operations with Mist AI

The EX Series Switches from Juniper Networks support all AIOps capabilities in the Mist AI portfolio. This includes the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant with conversational capabilities, self-driving operations, and digital experience pairing with Marvis Minis to proactively identify and resolve issues. Additionally, dynamic packet capture (dPCAP) helps discover and resolve wired/wireless problems without the need for truck rolls. Customisable service levels with automated workflows quickly identify and fix problems.

Maximized Uptime with Perpetual Power over Ethernet (PPoE) and Rapid Boot Times

The EX4000 Series provides PPoE across all ports, delivering uninterrupted power to Wi-Fi 7 access points, IoT devices, and other mission-critical systems. The switches have fast boot times, powering up in minutes, enabling rapid enterprise-wide rollouts and fast recovery from outages. The microservices architecture in the Juniper Mist cloud supports the rollout of new features without planned service disruptions, enhancing the agility and resiliency of wired/wireless operations.

Efficient and Secure Networking Solutions

Juniper Networks aims to simplify operations and maximise uptime with its EX4000 Series switches. These enhancements are designed to provide efficient and secure networking solutions for enterprise environments.

Juniper Networks offering Scalable Connectivity for Wi-Fi 7

Multigigabit Connectivity Options

The EX4000 Series from Juniper Networks offers 12-, 24-, or 48-port multigigabit connectivity options, supporting 802.3bt POE++ (up to 60W). The innovative virtual chassis design avoids expensive rewiring as next-generation devices are added to networks. This makes the platform suitable for high-density environments and supports seamless migration to Wi-Fi 7. Combined with Juniper AP47 High-Performance Access Points and Mist AI, customers can leverage Wi-Fi 7 while ensuring a cost-effective transition to the latest wireless technology.

Zero Trust Security

Juniper Mist Access Assurance, used with the EX4000 Series, provides continuous identification, authentication, and authorisation for every device at every connection point. This ensures that only trusted users and devices access the network. By automating policy enforcement and access validation, Access Assurance simplifies the implementation of Zero Trust architecture at scale in multiple locations.

Networking Solutions

Juniper Networks aims to offer cost-effective, scalable connectivity and inherent security with the EX4000 Series, ensuring efficient networking solutions for enterprise environments.

“Powered by its AI-Native Networking Platform, the release of the EX4000 Series switches marks an important upgrade to Juniper’s family of campus and branch Ethernet switches. By pairing this new access-layer switch with Wi-Fi 7 advancements, the EX4000 supports seamless integration across Juniper’s wired and wireless solutions for consistent and reliable experiences. Further, Juniper’s Zero Trust port capabilities demonstrate its proactive security approach to converging networking and security without adding complexity.” -- Brandon Butler, IDC Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Networks

“At Eugene School District 4J, our goal is to provide students, educators and staff with a seamless and resilient digital learning environment. By integrating Juniper EX Switches, Mist Wired Assurance and Marvis into our network, we’ve strengthened both performance and operational efficiency. Now, with the EX4000 Switch family in our toolkit, we’re expanding Juniper’s AI-Native switching across the district—enhancing reliability, simplifying IT operations and ensuring our network keeps pace with the evolving needs of K-12 education.” -- Ben Shapiro, Senior Network Engineer, Eugene School District 4J

“The EX4000 Series is more than just a switch—it’s a cornerstone for organisations navigating digital transformation in the next era of AI-Native Networking. The EX4000 was designed with customer input to prepare organisations for today’s networks better. With their agility, resiliency and security, these switches embody Juniper’s commitment to simplifying network operations and enhancing user experiences through AI- and cloud-native solutions. Whether enabling immersive classroom experiences or advancing breakthrough health care initiatives, the EX4000 empowers global enterprises of all sizes to easily access best-in-class AIOps and seamlessly adapt to the ever-evolving connectivity landscape.” -- Sanjoy Dey, VP, Product Management, Campus and Branch at Juniper Networks

