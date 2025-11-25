Kaizen Infoserve focuses on partner outreach in Bengaluru

Kaizen Infoserve held an extended walk-through at SP Road on 20 November, aiming to deepen partner engagement and improve visibility in one of Bengaluru’s busiest retail and service clusters. The activity formed part of its ongoing effort to stay aligned with ground realities and strengthen relationships across the channel ecosystem.

Partner outreach on the ground

The walk-through brought together well-wishers, existing clients and potential resellers. By bringing different stakeholders into the same space, Kaizen encouraged open conversations on service quality, business continuity and future collaboration. The mix of participants also underlined the level of trust the company holds within the local market.

Murali Krishnan, MD, Kaizen Infoserve, said, “The SP Road market remains one of the most important and dynamic retail and service hubs in Bengaluru, and today’s walk through reaffirmed the depth of relationships we have built over the years. Meeting partners directly, listening to their expectations and understanding their challenges is essential for continually improving our service framework. The response we received today was extremely encouraging and reflects the growing confidence partners place in Kaizen. We remain committed to delivering faster service, transparent processes and a consistently elevated customer experience across the region.”

Feedback from resellers

The activity saw notable participation from brand owners, distributors and leading resellers. Over four hours, the team met thirty resellers ranging from long-time partners to recent entrants to the SP Road market.

Key themes that surfaced during the interactions included:

• Appreciation for proactive engagement

• Demand for clear and open communication

• Expectations around improved after-sales infrastructure

Most responses were positive, with participants acknowledging the value of direct conversations and Kaizen’s continued attention to service delivery.

Strengthening customer-centric operations

The Bengaluru walk through marked another step in Kaizen’s attempt to stay closely aligned with market expectations. By interacting directly with partners in their daily environment, the company aims to keep customer centricity at the centre of its operations and build a service framework that responds to real-time needs.

